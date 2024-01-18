McDonald’s ditches controversial drive-thru from Ashgrove Road West diner plans after furious backlash

McDonald’s has reversed plans for a drive-thru diner at Aberdeen’s Ashgrove Road West after an angry backlash from locals.

The global fast food giant has been trying to get permission for the new site for almost two years.

Residents have warned of traffic chaos, with the project plagued by scores of objections.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said queues of fast food fans could have a “catastrophic” impact as paramedics try to attend emergencies.

The said crews getting to “immediately life-threatening” call outs could be hampered.

And McDonald’s bosses have now performed a U-turn on what had been a key ingredient – meaning customers will no longer be able to drive by for a quick Big Mac.

It is hoped the drastic change will mean it can now be built as a “standalone” diner.

Aberdeen would be McDonald’s first net-zero restaurant in Scotland

Last year, the burger chain announced the £4 million Aberdeen site would be its first net-zero restaurant in Scotland.

But while it would be the firm’s first Scottish restaurant built to the eco-friendly standard, it would be only the third in the UK.

If approved, the vacant Rosehill Day Centre, previously used as a nursing home, and more recently a Covid testing centre, would be demolished to make way for the eatery.

Improved landscaping has also been added to the amended proposal, along with pedestrian and cycle access and links to surrounding footpaths.

Public feedback helped ‘shape and inform’ changes

A McDonald’s spokesman confirmed the latest changes have been led by public opinion.

He said: “We have welcomed the feedback received over the last two years all of which has importantly helped shape and inform the revised proposals for Ashgrove Road West.

“We are also delighted that, if approved, it would see the Granite City home to the first net-zero McDonald’s in Scotland.”

If council chiefs give the restaurant the go-ahead, it is estimated to generate over 120 new job opportunities in various full and part-time positions.

