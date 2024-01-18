McDonald’s ditches controversial drive-thru from Ashgrove Road West diner plans after furious backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s ditches controversial drive-thru from Ashgrove Road West diner plans after furious backlash

The change comes amid fears a build up of traffic would have a "catastrophic" impact on the ambulance station across the road.

By Kirstie Topp, Local Democracy Reporter
Rosehill Day Centre and an artist impression of the new McDonald's restaurant
The vacant Rosehill Day Centre would be knocked down to make way for the new McDonald's restaurant. Image: Michael McCosh/DC Thomson

McDonald’s has reversed plans for a drive-thru diner at Aberdeen’s Ashgrove Road West after an angry backlash from locals.

The global fast food giant has been trying to get permission for the new site for almost two years.

Residents have warned of traffic chaos, with the project plagued by scores of objections.

The Scottish Ambulance Service said queues of fast food fans could have a “catastrophic” impact as paramedics try to attend emergencies.

The Aberdeen Ambulance Station and Workshop on Ashgrove Road West
The Aberdeen Ambulance Station and Workshop on Ashgrove Road West sits across from the site of the proposed McDonald’s restaurant. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson

The said crews getting to “immediately life-threatening” call outs could be hampered.

And McDonald’s bosses have now performed a U-turn on what had been a key ingredient – meaning customers will no longer be able to drive by for a quick Big Mac.

It is hoped the drastic change will mean it can now be built as a “standalone” diner.

Aberdeen would be McDonald’s first net-zero restaurant in Scotland

Last year, the burger chain announced the £4 million Aberdeen site would be its first net-zero restaurant in Scotland.

Traffic at the McDonald's drive-thru in Bridge of Don.
Neighbouring residents were worried about traffic spilling onto Ashgrove Road West – pictured is traffic at the McDonald’s drive-thru in Bridge of Don. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

But while it would be the firm’s first Scottish restaurant built to the eco-friendly standard, it would be only the third in the UK.

If approved, the vacant Rosehill Day Centre, previously used as a nursing home, and more recently a Covid testing centre, would be demolished to make way for the eatery.

Improved landscaping has also been added to the amended proposal, along with pedestrian and cycle access and links to surrounding footpaths.

Public feedback helped ‘shape and inform’ changes

A McDonald’s spokesman confirmed the latest changes have been led by public opinion.

He said: “We have welcomed the feedback received over the last two years all of which has importantly helped shape and inform the revised proposals for Ashgrove Road West.

“We are also delighted that, if approved, it would see the Granite City home to the first net-zero McDonald’s in Scotland.”

An artist impression of the proposed McDonald's site on Ashgrove Road West, Aberdeen.
An artist impression of the proposed McDonald’s site on Ashgrove Road West, Aberdeen. Image: McDonald’s

If council chiefs give the restaurant the go-ahead, it is estimated to generate over 120 new job opportunities in various full and part-time positions.

You can view the drive-thru plans here.

Conversation