Haigs to open up ‘new shop’ in Aberdeen

Haigs food hall, which announced its closure in Aberdeen last month, will open up a “new shop” in the city.

There mobile van was in place at the Arches in the city’s Palmerston Road today, which saw old regulars and new customers turnout to buy products from the butchers.

The firm, which now focuses on its Haigs Direct Services after the closure of its Schoolhill premises, have been working on a “refit” since February 1 to get it ready.

However, a source told The P&J that the premises – which is located next door to Arch 42 and Tipsy House – will not be ready for another “three to four weeks”.

Posting on Facebook, a statement said: “If you haven’t heard yet, we are getting ready to open a new shop.”

Last month, the owners of Haigs announced the “heartbreaking” decision to close their food hall in Aberdeen city centre after 12 years.

James and Julie Haig blamed soaring energy bills and business rates, as well as city centre road closures during Covid-19 for the business’ demise.

The pair told The P&J that monthly electric bills had increased from £1,000 to £6,000, whilst the price of leasing the unit doubled to £95,000 per year.

A staple for workers and nearby students of Robert Gordon’s College at lunchtime, a £200,000 expansion was not enough to make the store profitable.

‘Put our soul’ into mobile van

With its own butchery upstairs, it was also a popular place for people to go and buy a variety of different meats and prepared meals when they were in the city centre.

The couple vowed to “put our soul” into the Haigs Direct Services, which sees a company mobile van – with “no overheads” – travel round north-east communities selling meat to customers.

Most of the company’s employees were retained to work in the van, whilst the Schoolhill premises remains on the market for £499,000.