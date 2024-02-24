Haigs to open up ‘new shop’ in Aberdeen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Haigs to open up ‘new shop’ in Aberdeen

The firm announced the closure of its Schoolhill food hall in the city centre last month.

By Chris Cromar
Haigs mobile van in Aberdeen.
The Haigs van was outside its new location in Aberdeen today. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.

Haigs food hall, which announced its closure in Aberdeen last month, will open up a “new shop” in the city.

There mobile van was in place at the Arches in the city’s Palmerston Road today, which saw old regulars and new customers turnout to buy products from the butchers.

The firm, which now focuses on its Haigs Direct Services after the closure of its Schoolhill premises, have been working on a “refit” since February 1 to get it ready.

Haigs mobile van on Palmerston Place.
The Haigs van was located on Palmerston Place today, which is where its new premises will be.

However, a source told The P&J that the premises – which is located next door to Arch 42 and Tipsy House – will not be ready for another “three to four weeks”.

Posting on Facebook, a statement said: “If you haven’t heard yet, we are getting ready to open a new shop.”

Last month, the owners of Haigs announced the “heartbreaking” decision to close their food hall in Aberdeen city centre after 12 years.

James and Julie Haig outside Haigs food hall in Aberdeen city centre.
James and Julie Haig outside the former Haigs food hall in Aberdeen city centre. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

James and Julie Haig blamed soaring energy bills and business rates, as well as city centre road closures during Covid-19 for the business’ demise.

The pair told The P&J that monthly electric bills had increased from £1,000 to £6,000, whilst the price of leasing the unit doubled to £95,000 per year.

A staple for workers and nearby students of Robert Gordon’s College at lunchtime, a £200,000 expansion was not enough to make the store profitable.

‘Put our soul’ into mobile van

With its own butchery upstairs, it was also a popular place for people to go and buy a variety of different meats and prepared meals when they were in the city centre.

The couple vowed to “put our soul” into the Haigs Direct Services, which sees a company mobile van – with “no overheads” – travel round north-east communities selling meat to customers.

Most of the company’s employees were retained to work in the van, whilst the Schoolhill premises remains on the market for £499,000.

More from Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

The Vine, Aberdeenshire built in 2016.
Aberdeenshire five-bedroom home, separate five-bedroom villa and swimming pool - all for just £1.2m
Conall and Emily Harrier standing together.
'Very big fan' of NHS 'sad' to leave health service but can't turn down…
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Patient who was unhappy with his treatment assaulted Aberdeen dentist
Another Airbnb has been licensed for Fraser House, above Sports Direct on Union Street. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Horrified Aberdeen families claim sex workers parade their clients through city centre flat block
The Redgarth Inn, Oldmeldrum. Image: Christie & Co.
Oldmeldrum inn up for sale following owner's decision to retire after 34 years
The jailbirds lined up for a photo before the fundraising got underway.
'Banged up' Aberdeen bosses sign up for jail time to raise vital charity cash
XL bully dogs Duchess and Lex.
Animal charity has 'run out of time' to rehome XL bully dogs
Rhona Duncan admitted ill-treating and wilfully neglecting a man in her care. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Drunk carer abandoned disabled man at Inverurie country music festival
Councillors Dawn Black and Ross Black with Stonehaven Harbour
Fury as council slashes repair budget for 'constantly pounded' Macduff and Stonehaven harbours
Alan Still, Kevin Bonarius and Mike Macaulay
Garioch Sports Centre adding second 3G pitch to keep up with 'incredible' demand of…