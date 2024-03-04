Aberdeen sports facilities on the line if ‘catastrophic’ budget cuts are made

Pools could be drained or sports halls boarded up if a “catastrophic” budget cut is approved, Aberdeen councillors are being warned.

They will meet on Wednesday to agree next year’s spending plan.

And new Sport Aberdeen chief executive Keith Heslop has shared the reality of the proposals with The Press and Journal.

What is proposed for Sport Aberdeen’s budget?

City accountants are pressing for a 25% cut to his charity’s funding from April as they look to close a £25.3m budget black hole.

They also advocate for taking a quarter off funding for Aberdeen Performing Arts and Aberdeen Sports Village too.

It’s a move that would reduce Sport Aberdeen’s 2023 £4.515m funding down to £3.386m.

As well as operating the city’s public sports facilities, the charity also provides support for the elderly, care-experienced kids and groups impacted by poverty.

Its day-to-day commercial leisure operation funds what Mr Heslop calls the unseen 40% of Sport Aberdeen’s work – that targeted support easing strain on social work, the NHS and other public services.

New Sport Aberdeen chief’s first council budget and the ‘catastrophic’ cuts

The new chief executive took the top job at the council’s leisure arms-length external organisation (ALEO) at turn of the year, taking over from retiring Alistair Robertson.

And, facing his first local authority budget, he’s staring down the barrel of a £1.2m cut.

Sport Aberdeen was forced to close the Beach Leisure Centre and Bucksburn swimming pool last April.

The bulldozer looms for the waterfront pool.

But a community court challenge forced councillors to backtrack on the Bucksburn closure – though it presently remains unclear when it will reopen.

That storm was the result of a budget reduction of only 13%, equating to £687,000, for 2023-24.

And worth nearly double that, finance professional Mr Heslop has warned more Sport Aberdeen doors will close if the axe falls as suggested this time around.

Before taking the top job, he was Sport Aberdeen’s finance director.

Then and now, he was balancing the books on an assumption of a 10% cut, as was agreed with the council last year.

Behind closed doors, councillors reviewed the working arrangements with Aberdeen’s ALEOs.

And it is understood at that time that a cut of 10% was coming along.

10% budget cut to Sport Aberdeen would be enough to rule out closures

Mr Heslop told The P&J that expected £4.06m would have allowed Sport Aberdeen to keep all its facilities and services running.

He said: “We recognise that many local authorities are facing financial challenges and it is important that we play our part in supporting Aberdeen City Council.

“Work is already well under way within Sport Aberdeen to identify ways in which we will operate under a 10% reduction in funding from the local authority over the next financial year without closing venues and while continuing to offer a broad range of programmes and services.

“A 25% reduction in our local authority funding would be catastrophic.

“It is vital that we continue to offer essential and affordable access to a wide range of health, wellbeing and physical activities for the people of Aberdeen.”

Finance convener McLellan’s pledge as Sport Aberdeen fears worst ahead of budget

The stark warning of the consequences was enough for council finance convener Alex McLellan to rule a 25% cut out.

But he stopped short of revealing exactly how tightly Sport Aberdeen would be squeezed on budget day on Wednesday.

The SNP councillor said: “I am aware of the consequences that a 25% reduction would have on their offering around the city.

“Our partnership value Sport Aberdeen and certainly would not be looking to reduce their funding to that sort of catastrophic level in one go.”

He also confirmed that the £1m needed to upgrade Bucksburn pool for reopening is included in his spending plans.

“I hope highlights our commitment to Sport Aberdeen moving forward,” he added.

Labour: Blame for falling Sport Aberdeen funding ‘fairly and squarely’ on the SNP

Meanwhile Labour group leader on the council, M Tauqeer Malik, blasted the falling council funding that is reducing Sport Aberdeen’s spending power.

In a report to be considered by councillors as they set their budget, chief finance officer Jonathan Belford advised the local authority had itself faced a £4.9m cut from the Scottish Government.

Mr Malik said: “As councillors prepare to deliver their budgets on Wednesday, they will do so in the knowledge that the SNP Scottish Government has failed local councils with its financial settlement.

“We feel for Sport Aberdeen and many other organisations who may see a reduction in grant.

“But any reduction to funding will be placed fairly and squarely at the door of the SNP, who year after year cut our budget then wonder why public services are reducing.”

