Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Analysis: Lollipop chop unlikely as Aberdeen hopes for ‘boring’ 2024 budget

SNP councillors running Aberdeen City Council are unlikely to defy the Scottish Government - and they only have to look at their neighbours in Aberdeenshire for tips on what not to do on budget day.

By Alastair Gossip
Will the row over Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers be enough to stop the same cut in Aberdeen City Council's budget next week? Image: DC Thomson
Will the row over Aberdeenshire school crossing patrollers be enough to stop the same cut in Aberdeen City Council's budget next week? Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson

Word around Aberdeen City Council is that the 2024 budget is going to be boring.

After a year of court battles and huge public outcry over the closure of six libraries and a swimming pool, maybe anything else would be.

Politicians are aware that any cut to council services will impact people.

But there is also a feeling that maybe Aberdeen has taken its medicine – that the swingeing last year might offer some respite this time around.

How much will the Aberdeen budget hurt?

That said, when councillors meet on Wednesday they will still be deciding how best to cut £25.3 million from next year’s budget.

It is expected to fall to £23.3m, if Jeremy Hunt – who will deliver his Spring Budget at Westminster on the same day – doesn’t cut Scottish funding.

That has been whittled down from a feared £35m financial black hole, feared when the city launched public consultation on its savings plan last year.

But the relief around a shortfall of only £23m or £25m is an indication of how short Aberdeen City Council has been left in the recent years.

In 2023-24, they had to claw back £46.6m.

Due to a new wave of public consultation launched late last year, we’ve seen more scary lists of proposed cuts than ever before.

But now we’ve got the final edition a week from the city budget vote, what can we rule out?

SNP in Aberdeen won’t go against SNP in Edinburgh

The earliest indicator that the SNP and Liberal Democrats running the council won’t go up against the Scottish Government is on council tax.

Despite calls from the city accountants to increase it by 8% and draw in an extra £4m from residents, finance convener Alex McLellan announced the levy would be frozen.

Finance convener Alex McLellan will present his 2024-25 Aberdeen budget next week. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Finance convener Alex McLellan will present his 2024-25 Aberdeen budget next week. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

On that basis, let’s rule out anything that would set Aberdeen City Council on a collision course with Holyrood.

Discount the suggestion of shortening the school week at primaries and secondaries to save £3.5m in each of the next two years.

Another obvious no will be the suggestion to slash free nursery provision from 1140 hours back down to 600.

That would save £7m in the 2027-28 financial year. But it’s a flagship SNP policy.

Mr McLellan has also very quickly ruled out a £1.5m hit to Aberdeen’s charities and third sector, reaffirming the council’s commitment to the Fairer Aberdeen Fund.

Bus services to Kingswells are also assured, in a political boon for local councillors Depute Provost Steve Delaney and Lord Provost David Cameron.

Lollipop storm in Aberdeenshire will be enough to deter city

Thousands have now railed against Aberdeenshire Council’s decision to sack their lollipop men and women.

Despite a last-minute £3m funding boost, councillors voted to get rid of crossing patrollers outside of schools.

Aberdeen's lollipop school crossing patrollers are unlikely to be threatened by the Aberdeen budget for 2024-25. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s lollipop school crossing patrollers are unlikely to be threatened by the Aberdeen budget for 2024-25. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

And the fury is likely to make it £85,000 not worth saving, if the administration was ever considering it at all.

It’s also understood to that suggestions to save £1m by plummeting Aberdeen’s streets into darkness, extinguishing lampposts, is highly unlikely.

And it would be anything but boring if family-favourite destinations like Pets Corner at Hazlehead Park or the Duthie Park David Welch Winter Gardens were to close.

So strike that combined £600,000 saving off the list too.

Unless personally impacted by the Aberdeen budget cuts, who’s to say what’s boring?

Council accountants put forward a recommended 2024 budget to cut £22m from city spending.

But we already know councillors will have to slash more, as they accept a council tax freeze worth £4m less than the chief finance official’s plan.

After last year's Aberdeen storm, you'd think it would be a cold day in hell before Pets Corner is under threat. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson
After last year’s Aberdeen budget storm, you’d think it would be a cold day in hell before Pets Corner is under threat. Image: Colin Rennie/DC Thomson

We’ve just told you why £4.5m in cuts won’t be made too – so there is plenty left to scrimp on.

The Hazlehead alpacas and Duthie Park’s McPuddock may be safe for another year.

But perhaps it will be for those affected when the axe does fall to decide how boring the cuts really are.

Conversation