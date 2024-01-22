Scott Begbie: Tall Ships can give Aberdeen a sorely needed injection of positive energy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scott Begbie: Tall Ships can give Aberdeen a sorely needed injection of positive energy

"Sure, Aberdeen is in choppy waters just now, but let’s work together and set sail for an event we can all enjoy, be proud of and lift our city."

Statsraad Lehmkuhl and Bima Suci tall ships at Aberdeen Harbour on a visit before the the 2025 Tall Ship Race. Image: Darrell Benns.
By Scott Begbie

Ahoy mateys… let’s forget all the gloom and doom at the moment and look to the horizon for some rather excellent news. The Tall Ships are coming.

And if the arrival of the Tall Ships Race at the Port of Aberdeen in July next year is not worth a resounding huzzah, then nothing is.

Because anyone who was around the last time these magnificent vessels sailed into Aberdeen’s port will tell you they are not just spectacular, but turn the heart of the Granite City into party central, with an air of excitement and energy second to none.

I know because I was there in 1997 and the sheer buzz of the Tall Ships is one of my treasured memories.

The Tall Ships’ magical forest of masts brought joy to Aberdeen

There was something magical about seeing a forest of masts and rigging in the harbour, every quayside buzzing and busy.

And the atmosphere was like a mix between a carnival and a bit of light time travelling back to the days when we traversed the world by sail and Aberdeen was a maritime centre of excellence.

You could almost imagine the strains of The Onedin Line breaking out – but you wouldn’t have heard that for the mix of music, the hubbub of excitement and the sense that something rather special was taking place.

And the Tall Ships brought the world to Aberdeen. It wasn’t just the fact the ships were crewed by people from more nations than you could shake a stick at. They also drew in thousands of visitors – some figures put it at 500,000 – many of them from around the globe.

Just strolling around the ships and the quayside meant you could hear a Tower of Babel mix of tongues.

There were even some famous faces. I spotted Terry Wogan looking at a map of the event with a puzzled expression and asked if I could help. I wasn’t a volunteer or anything, just a nosey so-and-so.

I got a ‘no thanks’ in his soft lilting accent, and I stepped away from my brush with fame.

Economic benefits will be undeniable

And at the end of all this was an amazing fireworks display that people still talk about to this day.

A spectacular fireworks display presented an ideal backdrop for the beauty and grandeur of the tall ships berthed in Aberdeen Harbour in 1997. Picture taken from the Victoria Tower on Market Street. Image: Aberdeen Journals Limited.

It was magical – and estimated it put £10 million into the local economy.

Now the magic is set to return with some 50 Tall Ships sailing in.

And there is an army of people lining up to make it happen.

The inception meeting held last week saw civic leaders, movers and shakers in Aberdeen’s business community, stalwarts of the third sector, all gathered to not just hear about, but express their support and passion for the Tall Ships Race and what it means to Aberdeen and the wider north-east.

It was also a clarion call for everyone in the region to get involved and be part of the Tall Ships, including the cohorts of volunteers needed to make it a success.

And being a success means a lot, giving our city a sorely needed injection of positive energy, something to look forward to and celebrate – and let’s not forget that tsunami of income for the economy.

Sure, Aberdeen is in choppy waters just now, but let’s work together and set sail for an event we can all enjoy, be proud of and lift our city.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired

