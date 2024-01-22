Scott Begbie: Tall Ships can give Aberdeen a sorely needed injection of positive energy

Ahoy mateys… let’s forget all the gloom and doom at the moment and look to the horizon for some rather excellent news. The Tall Ships are coming.

And if the arrival of the Tall Ships Race at the Port of Aberdeen in July next year is not worth a resounding huzzah, then nothing is.

Because anyone who was around the last time these magnificent vessels sailed into Aberdeen’s port will tell you they are not just spectacular, but turn the heart of the Granite City into party central, with an air of excitement and energy second to none.

I know because I was there in 1997 and the sheer buzz of the Tall Ships is one of my treasured memories.

The Tall Ships’ magical forest of masts brought joy to Aberdeen

There was something magical about seeing a forest of masts and rigging in the harbour, every quayside buzzing and busy.

And the atmosphere was like a mix between a carnival and a bit of light time travelling back to the days when we traversed the world by sail and Aberdeen was a maritime centre of excellence.

You could almost imagine the strains of The Onedin Line breaking out – but you wouldn’t have heard that for the mix of music, the hubbub of excitement and the sense that something rather special was taking place.

And the Tall Ships brought the world to Aberdeen. It wasn’t just the fact the ships were crewed by people from more nations than you could shake a stick at. They also drew in thousands of visitors – some figures put it at 500,000 – many of them from around the globe.

Just strolling around the ships and the quayside meant you could hear a Tower of Babel mix of tongues.

There were even some famous faces. I spotted Terry Wogan looking at a map of the event with a puzzled expression and asked if I could help. I wasn’t a volunteer or anything, just a nosey so-and-so.

I got a ‘no thanks’ in his soft lilting accent, and I stepped away from my brush with fame.

Economic benefits will be undeniable

And at the end of all this was an amazing fireworks display that people still talk about to this day.

It was magical – and estimated it put £10 million into the local economy.

Now the magic is set to return with some 50 Tall Ships sailing in.

And there is an army of people lining up to make it happen.

The inception meeting held last week saw civic leaders, movers and shakers in Aberdeen’s business community, stalwarts of the third sector, all gathered to not just hear about, but express their support and passion for the Tall Ships Race and what it means to Aberdeen and the wider north-east.

It was also a clarion call for everyone in the region to get involved and be part of the Tall Ships, including the cohorts of volunteers needed to make it a success.

And being a success means a lot, giving our city a sorely needed injection of positive energy, something to look forward to and celebrate – and let’s not forget that tsunami of income for the economy.

Sure, Aberdeen is in choppy waters just now, but let’s work together and set sail for an event we can all enjoy, be proud of and lift our city.

Scott Begbie is a journalist and editor, as well as PR and comms manager for Aberdeen Inspired