Stonehaven Orange lodge ‘will still open’ despite parade being blocked

One councillor fears Stonehaven will become a "ghost town" when members arrive for the first meeting of the local branch later this month.

By Ross Hempseed
An Orange walk in Edinburgh, similar to what was being planned for Stonehaven. Image: DC Thomson.
The opening of an Orange Order lodge in Stonehaven will go ahead despite the council rejecting the group’s controversial bid to hold a parade.

Several buses full of members – up to 200 people – are still expected to descend on the town on March 16 as they mark the launch of a local Orange branch.

The opening of a meeting place in Stonehaven has generated a heated reaction amongst locals, who have made their voices heard by signing a petition calling for a ban on the planned procession.

More than 10,000 signatures were collected and local councillors voted unanimously to halt the parade at a meeting yesterday. 

Despite the defeat, the Orange Order confirmed they still plan to go ahead with the ‘grand opening’ on March 16, with members travelling from across Scotland to attend.

Executive officer of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, David Walters, told The P&J: “The Lodge will open as planned and all other activities will commence as planned.”

William Henry submitted the application to Aberdeenshire Council. Image: Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

‘Wrong, wrong, wrong’

The Orange Order says the point of its parade is to commemorate the covenanting martyrs who were imprisoned and died in Dunnottar Castle.

They are appealing the decision to halt the parade, saying: “The Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland totally reject the council’s premise.

“At present, we are exploring our options with our legal team with a view to appealing to Aberdeen Sherriff Court.”

Councillor Wendy Agnew said she feared the order would use the covenanters “as an excuse” to march.

“That annoys me. They are using the covenanters as an instrument to walk and that is wrong, wrong, wrong,” she said.

Councillor Agnew fears that with coaches of people still expected to descend on the town, local businesses could close their doors.

“It could be like a ghost town,” she said.

Having lived in Stonehaven all her life, she said she could not recall residents having such a big reaction before.

She said: “It appears to be that they (the order) are going please themselves whatever, and that’s not really right in this day and age.

“Nobody has a right to disrupt the town.”

