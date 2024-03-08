Neil Warnock aims to deliver Scottish Cup semi-final spot for Aberdeen fans following tough period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Neil Warnock aims to deliver Scottish Cup semi-final spot for Aberdeen fans following tough period

Warnock knows supporters are suffering and aims to give them some relief by booking a trip to Hampden.

By Sean Wallace
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS
Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock during the 2-1 loss to St Mirren. Image: SNS.

Interim boss Neil Warnock has urged Aberdeen to book a Scottish Cup semi-final trip to Hampden to reward supporters for their backing during tough times.

Aberdeen host Kilmarnock in the quarter-finals at Pittodrie on Saturday as Warnock targets a cup run to salvage the season.

In the midst of a 10 game Premiership winless run the Dons face the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Struggling Aberdeen are only four points above the relegation play-off zone.

Despite that crash in form, supporters have still come out in force to back the team.

More than 1,000 Dons fans travelled to St Mirren last weekend but had to suffer the pain of conceding two stoppage time goals in a 2-1 loss.

Warnock says despite the agony of that defeat the travelling Red Army still clapped his team off the pitch at Paisley in recognition of their efforts.

It is troubling times for the Dons and Warnock is determined to bring some relief to suffering fans by securing a trip to Hampden.

Aberdeen fans during a UEFA Europa League play-off second leg clash with BK Hacken. Image: SNS

Warnock said: “The fans deserve something because they have stuck with us.

“You could tell how disappointed they were last weekend yet they gave us a clap after St Mirren.

“I know how their trip back up the road felt last weekend.

“They’ll have gone home just as gutted as we were.

“So we need to give them something, we need to get a result to put a smile on their faces.”

St Mirren's Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA
St Mirren’s Toyosi Olusanya (right) celebrates with his team mates after a dramatic 2-1 defeat of Aberdeen. Image: PA

‘If you can’t get up for this then you’ll never get up for a game of football’

Warnock has yet to beat a Premiership team since his appointment in early February following the sacking of Barry Robson.

He has failed to win any of the six league games he has managed, taking just two points from a possible 18.

Warnock’s only victory at the Pittodrie helm came in the Scottish Cup, a 2-0 win against League Two Bonnyrigg Rose.

Kilmarnock have won three out of three league games against Aberdeen this season.

The enormity of this cup tie game is stark.

Victory would take the Dons to Hampden and a step closer to lifting the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Overcoming Kilmarnock could also be the catalyst to reignite the Dons’ Premiership campaign and extinguish any threat of a relegation battle.

However defeat plunges a troubled season further into crisis.

Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock
Aberdeen Interim manager Neil Warnock during the 2-0 loss to St Johnstone at Pittodrie. Image: Shutterstock.

Warnock said: “Kilmarnock are a good side so it won’t be easy, but the carrot of a semi-final is there for us now.

“If you can’t get up for this then you’ll never get up for a game of football.”

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during their 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.
Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes during their 2-0 win over Aberdeen at Rugby Park. Image: SNS.

Warnock’s plea to Red Army

In the two games, both defeats, prior to the loss at St Mirren frustrated supporters had chanted ‘sack the board’ at full-time.

Fans are fearing the worst with regards to a potential relegation scrap.

Warnock has urged the Red Army to put their concerns aside for the cup tie to help roar the Dons to Hampden.

Aberdeen manager Neil Warnock speaks to referee Nick Walsh following the 2-1 defeat against St Mirren. Image: SNS.

He said: “I think we should have beaten Hibs, Motherwell and St Mirren – that’s nine points and things look a lot different.

“But we haven’t done it and players don’t mean to make mistakes

“It is vital to have the fans with us.

“As frustrating as it’s been, there’s nobody more frustrated than me.

“I’m asking them to get behind us on Saturday, right from the word go and put everything behind them.

“Whatever they’re thinking about individuals get behind the team, which they do.

“They’ve been good, they are a great set of fans.”

Aberdeen fans display flags ahead of kick off during the Scottish Cup 5th round tie between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium on February 08, 2020. Image: SNS
Aberdeen fans display flags ahead of kick off during the Scottish Cup 5th round tie between Aberdeen and Kilmarnock at Pittodrie Stadium on February 08, 2020. Image: SNS

Slobodan Rubezic injury update

Warnock’s only guaranteed injury absence for the quarter-final is Slobodan Rubezic.

Centre-back Rubezic has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24

The defender is on course to return before the end of the season.

Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS
Aberdeen defender Slobdan Rubezic holds his knee after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Warnock said: “Rubi is working with the physios doing his rehab work and he’s making good progress, just building things up.

“He’s bursting to get back and could maybe do that in four to six weeks.

“So we’re hoping to see him again before the end of the season.”

Aberdeen v Kilmarnock talking points and predicted Dons line-up

