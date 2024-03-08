Neil Warnock aims to deliver Scottish Cup semi-final spot for Aberdeen fans following tough period

Interim boss Neil Warnock has urged Aberdeen to book a Scottish Cup semi-final trip to Hampden to reward supporters for their backing during tough times.

Aberdeen host Kilmarnock in the quarter-finals at Pittodrie on Saturday as Warnock targets a cup run to salvage the season.

In the midst of a 10 game Premiership winless run the Dons face the threat of being dragged into a relegation battle.

Struggling Aberdeen are only four points above the relegation play-off zone.

Despite that crash in form, supporters have still come out in force to back the team.

More than 1,000 Dons fans travelled to St Mirren last weekend but had to suffer the pain of conceding two stoppage time goals in a 2-1 loss.

Warnock says despite the agony of that defeat the travelling Red Army still clapped his team off the pitch at Paisley in recognition of their efforts.

It is troubling times for the Dons and Warnock is determined to bring some relief to suffering fans by securing a trip to Hampden.

Warnock said: “The fans deserve something because they have stuck with us.

“You could tell how disappointed they were last weekend yet they gave us a clap after St Mirren.

“I know how their trip back up the road felt last weekend.

“They’ll have gone home just as gutted as we were.

“So we need to give them something, we need to get a result to put a smile on their faces.”

‘If you can’t get up for this then you’ll never get up for a game of football’

Warnock has yet to beat a Premiership team since his appointment in early February following the sacking of Barry Robson.

He has failed to win any of the six league games he has managed, taking just two points from a possible 18.

Warnock’s only victory at the Pittodrie helm came in the Scottish Cup, a 2-0 win against League Two Bonnyrigg Rose.

Kilmarnock have won three out of three league games against Aberdeen this season.

The enormity of this cup tie game is stark.

Victory would take the Dons to Hampden and a step closer to lifting the trophy for the first time since 1990.

Overcoming Kilmarnock could also be the catalyst to reignite the Dons’ Premiership campaign and extinguish any threat of a relegation battle.

However defeat plunges a troubled season further into crisis.

Warnock said: “Kilmarnock are a good side so it won’t be easy, but the carrot of a semi-final is there for us now.

“If you can’t get up for this then you’ll never get up for a game of football.”

Warnock’s plea to Red Army

In the two games, both defeats, prior to the loss at St Mirren frustrated supporters had chanted ‘sack the board’ at full-time.

Fans are fearing the worst with regards to a potential relegation scrap.

Warnock has urged the Red Army to put their concerns aside for the cup tie to help roar the Dons to Hampden.

He said: “I think we should have beaten Hibs, Motherwell and St Mirren – that’s nine points and things look a lot different.

“But we haven’t done it and players don’t mean to make mistakes

“It is vital to have the fans with us.

“As frustrating as it’s been, there’s nobody more frustrated than me.

“I’m asking them to get behind us on Saturday, right from the word go and put everything behind them.

“Whatever they’re thinking about individuals get behind the team, which they do.

“They’ve been good, they are a great set of fans.”

Slobodan Rubezic injury update

Warnock’s only guaranteed injury absence for the quarter-final is Slobodan Rubezic.

Centre-back Rubezic has been sidelined since suffering a knee injury in the 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on January 24

The defender is on course to return before the end of the season.

Warnock said: “Rubi is working with the physios doing his rehab work and he’s making good progress, just building things up.

“He’s bursting to get back and could maybe do that in four to six weeks.

“So we’re hoping to see him again before the end of the season.”