Keith gran ‘shocked’ to win house, car and £20k cash from Bounty Competitions

Eunice Mckay only bought two entries for the mammoth house package prize,

By Ellie Milne
Eunice Mckay pictured outside new house next to new car
Eunice Mckay, pictured with her husband, David Mckay, and Calvin Davidson from Bounty Competitions, outside her new house. Image: Bounty Competitions.

A Keith gran has been left ‘speechless’ after winning a house, car and £20,000 of cash in an online raffle.

Eunice Mckay paid £12 for two entries in the Bounty Competitions draw, which sold out in less than 24 hours.

Eunice, who works at Paterson’s Newsagents in the town, could take the prize package – worth £400,000 – or a £240,000 cash alternative.

Blue car outside new house
Eunice has won a brand new house in Oldmeldrum, plus a new car and cash. Image: Bounty Competitions.

The 64-year-old chose the three-bedroom house in Oldmeldrum, new VW Golf R car and £20,000 in cash package.

Bounty Competitions also donated £15,000 to Eunice’s chosen charity, Lupus UK.

Eunice has lived with lupus for more than 30 years.

She told The Press and Journal: “I was not at all expecting to win.

“I’ve never won with Bounty and I thought there was no way I ever would, but here we go.

“It’s not sunk in yet, it does not seem real.”

Keith grandmother wins big with Bounty Competitions

Eunice’s family, including her children Ashley and Marc, are “over the moon” with her win.

She also says she has been congratulated by customers at Paterson’s plus the wider Keith community.

Explaining how she found out she had won, Eunice said: “It was about half 10 on the Friday night.

“My husband, David, had went to bed and I was just sitting scrolling, as you do, and this competition came up.

“It was £6 for an entry so I bought two and then I was off to bed.”

Leanne and Calvin Davidson outside Oldmeldrum house
Calvin and Leanne Davidson of Bounty Competitions gave away their first home prize in 2021. Image: Bounty Competitions.

Eunice was at work the following morning and was completely unaware the prize was being drawn.

“Leanne (from Bounty Competitions) tried to FaceTime me but I didn’t recognise the number so I didn’t answer,” she said.

“Then she called to tell me the news.

“My stomach was in a knot, I could not believe it. It’s an amazing prize.”

Turriff couple Leanne and Calvin Davidson, who run the competitions business, met up with Eunice and her family at the Oldmeldrum house so she could see it in person before deciding whether to take the prize or cash alternative.

“They are lovely,” she added.

“They put no pressure on me whatsoever, they realised it was a big decision.”

