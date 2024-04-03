Seven youths as young as 12 charged over Stockethill and Cornhill crime spree

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Seven youths as young as 12 charged over Stockethill and Cornhill crime spree

A 33-year-old man has also been charged in connection with a theft by housebreaking following numerous incidents in both communities.

By Alberto Lejarraga
The youths have been charged in connection with six offences. Image: Chris Sumner
Two Aberdeen communities have been living in “fear” following a crime spree carried out by youngsters.

Seven youths – the youngest just 12 – and a 33-year-old man have been charged in connection with various crimes committed in the Stockethill and Cornhill arcade areas between February and March this year.

The youngsters – six boys and one girl aged between 12 and 16 – have been charged in connection with a number of offences including:

  • vandalism
  • wilful fire-raising
  • theft by house-breaking
  • threatening and abusive behaviour
  • shoplifting and
  • contraventions of the Fire (Scotland) Act 2005, section 85. The act refers to a hoax calls made to emergency services.

Meanwhile, the man in his thirties has been charged in connection with a theft by house-breaking and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The youths have all been reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

‘Fear and insecurity’ in Cornhill and Stockethill

MSP for the Aberdeen Central constituency, Kevin Stewart, has sent a letter to residents saying he has serious concerns about safety.

He confirmed he had contacted Police Scotland to ensure the problems are “nipped in the bud”.

The letter, which he also shared with The Press and Journal, reads: “I have been contacted by several of my constituents in your neighbourhood about anti-social behaviour in the areas of Cornhill and Stockethill which is creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the community.

MSP Kevin Stewart said some members of the community are now hesitant to report crimes.

“This behaviour appears to be mainly carried out by younger people and ranges from vandalism and damage to property to more violent and aggressive acts. I understand that some members of the community are now hesitant to report crimes that they witness due to perceived inaction or an insufficient response from the police.

“This type of behaviour is a perennial problem and tends to flare up in an area before dying down again. However, it can feed on itself to create an even worse problem if perpetrators feel they can get away with it and ordinary residents feel that nothing is being done.

“I feel that the issue has reached the point at which it may spiral towards a worse situation if not nipped in the bud. I have therefore written to Police Scotland to ask them to put a particular focus on this issue in Cornhill and Stockethill.”

Anti-social behaviour ‘causes misery for residents’

Today, police highlighted the action that has been taken following the complaints and acknowledged that incidents like these cause “misery” for communities.

PC Jamie Young, of the North Community Team, said: “Anti-social behaviour such as this causes misery for residents and this action sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated.

“We continue to engage with parents and guardians to ensure that they are aware of the impact of this kind of behaviour.

“We also work closely with partner agencies such as social work, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority to identify opportunities for diversionary work and prevent future offending.

“Feedback has been positive, and we encourage anyone who experiences instances of anti-social behaviour or has concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”

