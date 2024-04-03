Seven youths as young as 12 charged over Stockethill and Cornhill crime spree

Two Aberdeen communities have been living in “fear” following a crime spree carried out by youngsters.

Seven youths – the youngest just 12 – and a 33-year-old man have been charged in connection with various crimes committed in the Stockethill and Cornhill arcade areas between February and March this year.

The youngsters – six boys and one girl aged between 12 and 16 – have been charged in connection with a number of offences including:

vandalism

wilful fire-raising

theft by house-breaking

threatening and abusive behaviour

shoplifting and

contraventions of the Fire (Scotland) Act 2005, section 85. The act refers to a hoax calls made to emergency services.

Meanwhile, the man in his thirties has been charged in connection with a theft by house-breaking and has been reported to the Procurator Fiscal.

The youths have all been reported to the Youth Justice Management Unit.

‘Fear and insecurity’ in Cornhill and Stockethill

MSP for the Aberdeen Central constituency, Kevin Stewart, has sent a letter to residents saying he has serious concerns about safety.

He confirmed he had contacted Police Scotland to ensure the problems are “nipped in the bud”.

The letter, which he also shared with The Press and Journal, reads: “I have been contacted by several of my constituents in your neighbourhood about anti-social behaviour in the areas of Cornhill and Stockethill which is creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity in the community.

“This behaviour appears to be mainly carried out by younger people and ranges from vandalism and damage to property to more violent and aggressive acts. I understand that some members of the community are now hesitant to report crimes that they witness due to perceived inaction or an insufficient response from the police.

“This type of behaviour is a perennial problem and tends to flare up in an area before dying down again. However, it can feed on itself to create an even worse problem if perpetrators feel they can get away with it and ordinary residents feel that nothing is being done.

“I feel that the issue has reached the point at which it may spiral towards a worse situation if not nipped in the bud. I have therefore written to Police Scotland to ask them to put a particular focus on this issue in Cornhill and Stockethill.”

Anti-social behaviour ‘causes misery for residents’

Today, police highlighted the action that has been taken following the complaints and acknowledged that incidents like these cause “misery” for communities.

PC Jamie Young, of the North Community Team, said: “Anti-social behaviour such as this causes misery for residents and this action sends a clear message that it will not be tolerated.

“We continue to engage with parents and guardians to ensure that they are aware of the impact of this kind of behaviour.

“We also work closely with partner agencies such as social work, the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and the local authority to identify opportunities for diversionary work and prevent future offending.

“Feedback has been positive, and we encourage anyone who experiences instances of anti-social behaviour or has concerns to contact Police Scotland on 101, or in an emergency call 999.”