Michael Fraser: Caley Thistle fans can make difference in crunch clash

Former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Michael Fraser is urging frustrated fans to turn out in force to help roar team away from trouble in the Championship.

Fraser suffered the pain of relegation with the club in 2009, with a last-day Premiership defeat against Falkirk, so he knows what it’s like to be battling at the bottom end of a division.

However, the ex-top-flight keeper also knows the importance of supporters backing the players when the heat is on.

With five fixtures to go, ICT have it all to do to avoid a relegation play-off at the end of the season.

They are ninth in the table, four points behind Queen’s Park, who they face next weekend at Hampden.

This Saturday, it’s all about getting three vital points against an Arbroath side who will be all but relegated if they lose in the Highlands.

Bring a Friend for £5 Season Ticket Holders will be able to bring a friend for £5, with the offer being available for our remaining home league games this season. Full Info: https://t.co/5Ihf7Gg4u0 pic.twitter.com/j5NCSQZ6er — Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC (@ICTFC) April 3, 2024

Arbroath on the brink of relegation

The fixture comes with a warning for the hosts, however, who have not won a Championship match at the Caledonian Stadium since mid-November.

The Angus team have twice beaten ICT this season, once in the SPFL Trust Trophy, but also in the Highlands in December with a 2-1 league win.

Since then, Arbroath have won just once more in 16 outings and their 2-1 home loss to Airdrie leaves them nine points behind Inverness with 15 points in total available.

Inverness, who were edged out 1-0 at Partick Thistle last week, have recorded just one victory in their last 10 games in all competitions – that was an impressive 2-0 success at promotion-chasing Morton last month.

The club need a strong vocal backing and have offered season ticket holders the chance to bring a friend along for a £5 entry fee for each of their final three home clashes – against Arbroath, Raith Rovers (April 19) and Morton (May 3).

‘Encouraging’ side can reap rewards

Fraser, whose other clubs included Ross County and Motherwell, hopes a larger than usual attendance this Saturday will benefit the side.

He said: “It’s a good initiative by the club, because football overall can be expensive. It would be good to see more fans turn out and it will benefit the team.

“Caley Thistle fans, like at some other clubs, can get on the players’ backs early doors, which is counter-productive. You maybe hear it more at Inverness because it can be so quiet.

“It’s so important they get right behind the boys if they want to get out of trouble. I know it can be frustrating for fans, but it’s best to encourage them and let the guys get on with it. There is nothing to be gained by getting on to players.

“People talk about pressure, but believe me, there is much more pressure near the bottom of the league. There are livelihoods at stake – it’s not about winning a trophy.

“You have to treat every game as a one-off in these situations. When we lost to Falkirk (in 2009) in my final game for the club, it’s one we should never have lost. We created so many chances, but lost to a Michael Higdon winner. Ross Tokely was also sent off very harshly that day.”

Two victories could lift Caley Thistle

An Inverness win allied with Queen’s Park losing to leaders Dundee United this weekend would give ICT a chance next week to get out of the relegation play-off berth if they beat the Spiders in Glasgow.

Fraser says that’s a massive prize for his old club to aim for.

He added: “Inverness can beat anyone on their day and they know two wins over the next week or so could take them out of trouble with a few games remaining.

“Six points could make a massive difference, so it would set it up nicely and that’s how the guys will be looking at it.”

Inverness remain hopeful on-loan Dundee defender/midfielder Cammy Kerr’s first half booking against Partick Thistle will be overturned and he will be available.

The 28-year-old was sent off after being carded in the second half, but ICT argued against the simulation decision for his first half booking.