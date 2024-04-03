Michael Fraser: Caley Thistle fans can make difference in crunch clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Michael Fraser: Caley Thistle fans can make difference in crunch clash

The ex-Inverness shot-stopper speaks from experience as the Highlanders gear up for a must-win game against Arbroath.

By Paul Chalk
Michael Fraser in action for Caley Thistle in August 2008.
Michael Fraser in action for Caley Thistle in August 2008. Image: SNS Group

Former Caley Thistle goalkeeper Michael Fraser is urging frustrated fans to turn out in force to help roar team away from trouble in the Championship.

Fraser suffered the pain of relegation with the club in 2009, with a last-day Premiership defeat against Falkirk, so he knows what it’s like to be battling at the bottom end of a division.

However, the ex-top-flight keeper also knows the importance of supporters backing the players when the heat is on.

With five fixtures to go, ICT have it all to do to avoid a relegation play-off at the end of the season.

They are ninth in the table, four points behind Queen’s Park, who they face next weekend at Hampden.

This Saturday, it’s all about getting three vital points against an Arbroath side who will be all but relegated if they lose in the Highlands.

Arbroath on the brink of relegation

The fixture comes with a warning for the hosts, however, who have not won a Championship match at the Caledonian Stadium since mid-November.

The Angus team have twice beaten ICT this season, once in the SPFL Trust Trophy, but also in the Highlands in December with a 2-1 league win.

Since then, Arbroath have won just once more in 16 outings and their 2-1 home loss to Airdrie leaves them nine points behind Inverness with 15 points in total available.

Inverness, who were edged out 1-0 at Partick Thistle last week, have recorded just one victory in their last 10 games in all competitions – that was an impressive 2-0 success at promotion-chasing Morton last month.

The club need a strong vocal backing and have offered season ticket holders the chance to bring a friend along for a £5 entry fee for each of their final three home clashes – against Arbroath, Raith Rovers (April 19) and Morton (May 3).

Inverness manager Duncan Ferguson will be urging his side to go all out for the win against Arbroath. mage: SNS

‘Encouraging’ side can reap rewards

Fraser, whose other clubs included Ross County and Motherwell, hopes a larger than usual attendance this Saturday will benefit the side.

He said: “It’s a good initiative by the club, because football overall can be expensive. It would be good to see more fans turn out and it will benefit the team.

“Caley Thistle fans, like at some other clubs, can get on the players’ backs early doors, which is counter-productive. You maybe hear it more at Inverness because it can be so quiet.

“It’s so important they get right behind the boys if they want to get out of trouble. I know it can be frustrating for fans, but it’s best to encourage them and let the guys get on with it. There is nothing to be gained by getting on to players.

“People talk about pressure, but believe me, there is much more pressure near the bottom of the league. There are livelihoods at stake – it’s not about winning a trophy.

“You have to treat every game as a one-off in these situations. When we lost to Falkirk (in 2009) in my final game for the club, it’s one we should never have lost. We created so many chances, but lost to a Michael Higdon winner. Ross Tokely was also sent off very harshly that day.”

Two victories could lift Caley Thistle

An Inverness win allied with Queen’s Park losing to leaders Dundee United this weekend would give ICT a chance next week to get out of the relegation play-off berth if they beat the Spiders in Glasgow.

Fraser says that’s a massive prize for his old club to aim for.

He added: “Inverness can beat anyone on their day and they know two wins over the next week or so could take them out of trouble with a few games remaining.

“Six points could make a massive difference, so it would set it up nicely and that’s how the guys will be looking at it.”

Inverness remain hopeful on-loan Dundee defender/midfielder Cammy Kerr’s first half booking against Partick Thistle will be overturned and he will be available.

The 28-year-old was sent off after being carded in the second half, but ICT argued against the simulation decision for his first half booking.

More from Caley Thistle

Aberdeen's Jamie McGrath celebrates as he scores the winner against Ross County at the weekend.
Duncan Shearer: Aberdeen's deep summer shake-up moves into focus after Dons step closer to…
Austin Samuels in action for Caley Thistle against Queen's Park. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Austin Samuels sparks exit fears after social media rebrand
Alex Samuel in action against Partick Thistle. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle entering must-win territory against Arbroath, says Alex Samuel
Caley Thistle manager Duncan Ferguson. Image: SNS
Duncan Ferguson frustrated by two key decisions in Caley Thistle's 1-0 defeat to Partick…
Caley Thistle forward Alex Samuel. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle's Alex Samuel drawing on survival experience with Ross County
28 October 2023. Christie Park, Park Street, Huntly, Aberdeenshire, Scotland, AB54 8JE. This is from the Scottish Cup Match between Huntly FC and Forfar Athletic FC. FC. PCTURE CONTENT:- Forfar - Cameron Ferguson celebrates his Goal CREDIT:- JASPERIMAGE
Forres Mechanics boss Steven MacDonald thrilled to sign Cameron Ferguson
Caley Thistle midfielder Nathan Shaw. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle dealt blow as Nathan Shaw ruled out for rest of season
Morgan Boyes
Morgan Boyes insists talks on future on hold amid Caley Thistle survival battle
Caley Thistle's Cammy Kerr. Image: Shutterstock.
Duncan Ferguson explains Cammy Kerr's new role in Caley Thistle midfield
Caley Thistle goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.
Goalkeeper Mark Ridgers throws down home form gauntlet to Caley Thistle after well-earned point…