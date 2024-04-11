Dog discos for all pups coming to Aberdeen pub

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dog discos for all pups coming to Aberdeen pub

Special parties have been organised for dachshunds and cockapoos, with one event for all other dog breeds.

By Alberto Lejarraga
Dog and owner at dog party event.
The dog disco parties will be held at The Blue Lamp music venue. Image: Pawesome Parties

Disco parties for dogs and their owners are coming to Aberdeen city centre.

A number of Doggy Disco Parties will be held at The Blue Lamp pub and music venue next month.

Organiser Pawesome Parties will be running three “first of their kind” sessions; one for Dachshunds, another for Cockapoos, and a third one for all dogs.

The disco planners say “all friendly socialised dogs are welcome”.

The events will have several amenities for dogs and humans, including a full drinks menu, delicious puppuccinos and competitions such as best dressed pup.

Dog enjoying a Pawesome Parties pupuccino.
Dogs can enjoy unlimited pupuccinos. Image: Pawesome Parties
Young boy with pet at a dog disco party.
The Doggy Disco Parties are family friendly. Image: Pawesome Parties

Doggos will be able to run around and make new friends while enjoying dog sofas, ball pits, glow sticks and a bubble machine.

Meanwhile, boutique stalls from local businesses will also be set up on the day.

All you need to know about Aberdeen’s Doggy Disco Parties

The disco parties are a great opportunity for dogs and owners to get together and make new friends.

Each session lasts 75 minutes during which dogs can be off lead.

The events are family friendly and provide many fun photo opportunities to remember the day.

Doodle at a dog disco party.
The parties are a great opportunity for friendly dogs and their owners to get together and make new friends. Image: Pawesome Parties
Dachshund at a Pawesome Parties event.
There will be three different sessions on the same day, one for Dachshunds, another for Doodles, and a third one for all dogs. Image: Pawesome Parties

Meanwhile, dogs are offered unlimited puppucino and treats.

Dogs can toast to their owners as humans can also order drinks from the Blue Lamp’s menu.

The three parties will take place at the popular bar on May 11.

  • Doodle Party: 11am – 12:15pm
  • Dachshund Party: 12:30pm – 1:45pm
  • All Pups Party: 2pm – 3:15pm

Dog-human combined tickets are £15 plus a £1 booking fee and additional human or dog tickets are £5 plus a £0.50 booking fee.

