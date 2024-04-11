Dog discos for all pups coming to Aberdeen pub

Disco parties for dogs and their owners are coming to Aberdeen city centre.

A number of Doggy Disco Parties will be held at The Blue Lamp pub and music venue next month.

Organiser Pawesome Parties will be running three “first of their kind” sessions; one for Dachshunds, another for Cockapoos, and a third one for all dogs.

The disco planners say “all friendly socialised dogs are welcome”.

The events will have several amenities for dogs and humans, including a full drinks menu, delicious puppuccinos and competitions such as best dressed pup.

Doggos will be able to run around and make new friends while enjoying dog sofas, ball pits, glow sticks and a bubble machine.

Meanwhile, boutique stalls from local businesses will also be set up on the day.

All you need to know about Aberdeen’s Doggy Disco Parties

The disco parties are a great opportunity for dogs and owners to get together and make new friends.

Each session lasts 75 minutes during which dogs can be off lead.

The events are family friendly and provide many fun photo opportunities to remember the day.

Meanwhile, dogs are offered unlimited puppucino and treats.

Dogs can toast to their owners as humans can also order drinks from the Blue Lamp’s menu.

The three parties will take place at the popular bar on May 11.

Doodle Party: 11am – 12:15pm

Dachshund Party: 12:30pm – 1:45pm

All Pups Party: 2pm – 3:15pm

Dog-human combined tickets are £15 plus a £1 booking fee and additional human or dog tickets are £5 plus a £0.50 booking fee.