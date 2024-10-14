Stoneywood House: Neighbours battle plans for CCTV at empty Aberdeen mansion

Plans for CCTV at Stoneywood House in Aberdeen have angered neighbours, while military chiefs have raised concerns about plans for a towering “new landmark” in Ellon and M&S changes at Union Square progress.

Fittie house built on sand is ‘in poor state of repair’

The new owner of a historic Aberdeen home is plotting some “extensive” changes in what building boffins term as a “deep retrofit”.

In March this year, the 16 North Square property at Fittie sold for £200,000.

It is part of the original “model village” by the shore as designed more than 200 years ago specifically for fishermen and their families.

Owner Alan Keenan now wants to “modernise” the charming but somewhat shabby abode…

Papers sent to the council explain how the original builders made a mistake of biblical proportions by building it “directly onto sand”…

They state: “While the current layout is pleasant, the property is in a poor state of repair.

“The floor needs replacing … it has structural cracks.”

‘We want extension to look like historic fishing shed’

Of particular concern is the 1970s-built extension which is one of a eight matching structures, with four on either side of a path.

Architects add: “These were presumably built to modernise the old fishing cottages by providing a bathroom, kitchen, and second bedroom.”

Instead, the new owner wants to get rid of the flat roof and create a pitched one instead, which “takes its inspiration from the tarry sheds” in Fittie.

Documents add: “Their proportion is similar to the Tarry sheds and enables the extended area to appear less, in proportion to the humble scale of the original cottage.

“During the works, we will also future-proof the cottage by taking measures to protect it from flooding.”

Plans for solar panels amid modernisation of old home

Architects explain that the new design “prevents cross ventilation” and this has caused the condensation to rot away the roof structure.

“During the extensive renovation work my client will have to undertake, he proposes to modernise the layout.”

This would be done by creating more open plan spaces, increasing natural light, boosting disabled access and “introducing a mezzanine level for sleeping”.

Mr Keenan would also carry out upgrades to prevent flood damage and make it more environmentally friendly by installing solar panels.

‘I am a bona-fide resident, and have lived here all my life’

However, one neighbour is less than impressed with plans to alter the look of any property in the beloved fishing community…

A Mr D Robertson, who lives nearby at South Square, says the proposed changes would be out of place.

He argues that the idea of making the extension look like an old equipment hut is “preposterous”, saying it “will look like a carbuncle”.

Mr Robertson insists that the extension was “carefully designed by city architects with the history of the fishing village in mind, to look like a fishing sail”.

He adds: “I am a bona-fide resident and have lived here all my life.

“The issue with the property concerned is lack of maintenance, knowing that none has been carried out since the roof was built in 1972/73.”

The Fittie stalwart also questions the solar panel proposal, noting that residents have only been allowed to put up Sky dishes if discreetly placed.

He concludes: “New residents buying property in the village know what they are buying and should be aware of their requirements before purchase.

“This will look completely out of place.”

King Street undertaker building becomes food shop

A short distance away on King Street, a new grocery shop needs permission for its colourful signage.

Javam Foods Ltd recently opened an African and Caribbean shop on the street in what was formerly the Gordon and Watson funeral directors premises.

Retrospective plans have now been put in for the changes to the building on the corner with Mealmarket Street.

New flat could be created at historic stables block

Space at former stables near historic Mar Lodge could be transformed from an office into a flat.

The National Trust for Scotland, which has owned the estate since the 1990s, is behind the proposals for the ground floor of the stables block.

The building is between Mar Lodge itself and the old deer larder, and the project will involve creating new windows at the room in the corner.

Banchory pitch plans as football club seeks to secure future

And an all-weather, multi-purpose sports pitch could be created at the Banchory Academy playing fields.

Banchory Community Football Club, the “largest sporting organisation in the town”, is behind the scheme.

It comes after the council already granted the club a 25-year lease over the area.

But bosses say they need the new facility to continue their success.

Aurora planning consultants explain: “The land on which the proposed new pitch would be located comprises part of the Banchory Academy playing fields on Tillybrake Road.

“However, these are not currently suitable for external lets due to being in a poor state, and are under-utilised as a result.”

Kintore butcher wants to take over old garage

The owner of Kintore’s popular J&G Dossett butcher wants to turn an old garage nearby in The Square into a store room.

Papers show the building in question is just down the lane to the rear of the shop.

It would become a walk-in chiller.

This comes a year after J&G Dossett won a prize for their delicious steak pies last November.

RAF warning over Ellon power tower

A few months ago, Planning Ahead revealed the sky-high ambitions of an Ellon firm plotting a revamp of its premises.

Film-Ocean Ltd want to erect a 38m tall “wind power tower”, saying the structure could become a new Ellon landmark.

The firm says this might be more appropriate than a traditional wind turbine “given the location” at Balmacassie.

They added: “We believe this is the future of onsite power generation for Film-Ocean

and many other businesses in Scotland.”

However, due to the height of the power tower, Film Ocean has had to consult with some friends in high places.

And the Ministry of Defence says this is an area “within which military aircraft may conduct low level flight training”.

Military chiefs warn that the huge tower “has the potential to introduce a physical

obstruction to low flying aircraft operating in the area”.

To avoid such a crash, the MoD asks that more information is provided to allow it to be charted on aviation maps.

Photo studio could be redeveloped…

Over in Fraserburgh, the town’s Elite Photography Studio could soon have a new use.

The town’s SBP Accountants want to spend £20,000 on work at the Finlayson Street building.

Belmont Cinema plans lodged as reopening ramps up

It has now been more than two years since the projectors fell silent at Aberdeen’s Belmont Cinema.

But the local film-lovers working hard to bring it back to life have now ticked off another milestone on their journey to revive the building.

They have now submitted plans to Aberdeen City Council detailing their ambitious revamp aims.

This summer, we visited the picturehouse to learn all about the plans for its future.

Row over CCTV at Stoneywood House mansion in Aberdeen

The Stoneywood House mansion was built along the banks of the Don by local business luminary Alexander Pirie in 1850.

As the owner of the nearby Stoneywood Mill, he commissioned architect James Matthews to design the grand four-storey property at the leafy spot.

It was most recently used as a corporate conference facility, including guest accommodation, while the mill was in operation.

But in later years, the building – which is currently up for sale – has become a source of friction between the owner and locals.

Four years ago, some initial CCTV plans at the site sparked angry complaints from dozens of residents.

Fleet Investments Aberdeen said the B-listed property needed protected from vandals as recording equipment was dotted around the impressive house.

At the time, the council endorsed plans for a few cameras, but more have since been installed – and the owner’s fresh plea for permission has rankled some residents.

What are the latest Stoneywood House CCTV plans?

Fleet Investments director Brian Sutherland argues that beefed up measures are required.

His latest application to Aberdeen City Council claims that the recent closure of the Stoneywood Mill, which is now poised to be demolished, has made matters worse.

Documents state: “With the recent closure of the Stoneywood Mill the property is now vacant with no persons present providing the same level of security which was previously available.

“The applicant has recently suffered issues with vandalism, vegetation damage, wilful fire raising and an ongoing problem with dog fouling in the private garden grounds.”

It’s claimed that a timber fence was cut open and removed, a fire was started in the woods behind the house and “uninvited members of the public are accessing the private garden grounds”.

The Stoneywood House application adds: “The installation of CCTV required to capture images of the persons causing damage to the property would allow a passive, non-invasive level of protection.”

What do neighbours think of CCTV plans at Stoneywood House this time?

These plans have also riled neighbours…

Hilary Smith says having seven cameras is “excessive”, suggesting that one is “disturbing the architectural integrity at the main entrance”.

She asks: “Has the cumulative impact of multiple cameras been justified?

“What is proposed visually detracts from the character of the listed building.”

Mark Davidson says the Stoneywood House CCTV cameras were installed initially because the owner “disliked anyone walking in the grounds of the then-barely occupied office”.

He adds: “This is a new application to again attempt to retrospectively seek permission for CCTV cameras fitted as far back as 2020 – none of which have any permission.

“The applicant clearly has no regard for the rules of owning a listed building.”

However, the council has approved the latest proposal.

Officials say

Historic Environment Scotland opted not to comment one way or the other.

So can I buy Stoneywood House?

The lavish property is on the market at the moment.

Sellers say it could be used as a care home, hotel or a huge home.

It comes with an 18-acre site, with would-be buyers told of the “attractive landscaped grounds”.

M&S Union Square car park proposals approved

Finally, we have an update on the major expansion of the Marks and Spencer shop at Aberdeen’s Union Square.

Anyone who has visited the store in recent weeks may have noticed some changes, with some groceries rejigged while the project gets under way.

Meanwhile, construction crews have taken over a chunk of the car park.

And now the council has signed off on some important aspects of the scheme, as bosses aim to have the work completed by next spring.

The new frontage and additional trolley bays have been endorsed by planners.

It comes as the popular city centre branch nears the end.

But a few days ago we revealed that the flagship Aberdeen M&S, at St Nicholas Square, will be fixed in time for one final spot of Christmas shopping.

