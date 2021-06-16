How Do You Lycett? British comedian Joe Lycett has announced he will finally hit the road and bring his new tour to Aberdeen’s Music Hall next year.

The artist formerly known as Hugo Boss will visit the north-east on Friday 12 and Saturday 13 August 2022 with his new stand-up show More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett?

A popular figure on the comedy circuit and a TV personality, Joe is well known for his genius way to get out of a parking ticket – a story he told on Channel 4 mash-up show 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

Joe’s upcoming 60-date tour will be spread out over seven months across the UK and Ireland, and will mark the funnyman’s first performances in Aberdeen since 2018.

Joe Lycett promises to deliver more jokes and comedy anecdotes

His first tour in years promises to be packed with more jokes, more comedy anecdotes and more arguably disturbing paintings, all in the hope of answering the age-old question: How do you Lycett?

Aberdeen Performing Arts’ director of programming and creative projects, Ben Torrie, said: “We are delighted to secure two dates with Joe Lycett and his popularity is clear among our audiences.

“This is a top-quality performance to bring to Aberdeen and an excellent addition to our 2022 programme.”

Known for appearing on Taskmaster, 8 Out Of 10 Cats and more

Joe Lycett began his career in comedy in 2009 and quickly rose to prominence with several tours and award wins. In addition to his own stand-up shows, he has become an admired personality on TV and radio, most recently hosting The Great British Sewing Bee and his own show Joe Lycett’s Got Your Back.

He has also appeared on Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and more.

Tickets will go on sale to Aberdeen Performing Arts Friends on Thursday June 17. All tickets will be available to purchase on Friday June 18.

