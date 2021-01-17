Sunday, January 17th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeenshire

Snow gates on Lecht Road reopen

by Ana Da Silva
January 17, 2021, 10:31 am Updated: January 17, 2021, 10:45 am
© PRESS AND JOURNALThe snow gates closed on the A93 Glenshee road during a previous winter.

Motorists are being advised that the snow gates on Lecht Road have reopened this morning.

The snow gates on the A939 Nairn to Ballater road closed overnight between Cock Bridge and Tomintoul due to heavy snow.

Police announced in an online post that both sides of the A939 would reopen this morning.

The roads department of Aberdeenshire Council also notified motorists the snow gates on the A93 at Glenshee between Braemar and Spittal of Glenshee have reopened after gritters worked to clear the area.

However, latest images show the snow gates at the Cairn O’Mount on the B974 between Banchory and Fettercairn remain closed.