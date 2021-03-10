Police urge parents to talk to children about safety after dangerous railway incident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Parents and children across the north-east has been urged to be aware of the potentially fatal risks of playing on or near railway lines after a group of youngsters were filmed climbing on a rail bridge.

Officers were called to the green railway bridge over the River Don, between Port Elphinstone and Inverurie, on Sunday, February 21.

Children had been seen clambering along the structure by a passing walker.

Following the incident, police sent out letters to parents and guardians in the north-east about the dangers posed by railways.

In the letter, the police said: “Recently Police Scotland dealt with an incident where young persons were playing on the railway line, they were traced by police and taken home.

“Unfortunately this is not the first incident of its kind in the last six months in the north-east division, and continues to be a concern to all.

“The railway line is an extremely dangerous environment and I would urge parents and carers to talk to their children about the risks of playing on it, especially those families who live near a line.”

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin highlighted the incident after a constituent who saw it contacted her.

She said: “I am pleased the children involved in the incident last month were tracked and they were able to get to safety.

“The safety of children is paramount and I am grateful that further messaging has been put out calling for parents to discuss this issues with those they care for.”