Lifeboat called to assist yacht after battery fire off Mull coast

Lifeboat and coastguard crews were called out to assist a yacht today after its battery caught fire off the coast of Mull.

Stornoway Coastguard got a call for help just before 12.30pm.

However by the time rescue crews arrived the two-strong crew had managed to extinguish the flames.

Lifeboat teams from Tobermory assisted the yacht back to the harbour.

Coastguard and lifeboat teams departed at 2.40pm.

In the early hours of yesterday morning, a yacht had to be rescued off the coast of Stonehaven in Aberdeenshire after suffering engine failure.