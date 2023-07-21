Bronze Age burial site uncovered at Shetland spaceport site

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Environment

Bronze Age burial site uncovered at Shetland spaceport site

Dating back to the Bronze Age more than 4,000 years ago, the site is believed to be a cremation cemetery.

By Ross Hempseed
SaxaVord Spaceport
Bronze Age remains have been discovered in Shetland. Image: SaxaVord Spaceport.

A prehistoric burial site dating back 4,000 years to the Bronze Age have been discovered at the Shetland spaceport site.

Workers found what may be an Early Bronze Age ritual cremation cemetery during groundworks at the SaxaVord site on Unst.

The area is earmarked for development as a rocket launch site that will eventually carry satellites into space as part of the UK’s plan to develop the industry.

Shetland Spaceport.
The SaxaVord Spaceport is being built on Unst Shetland. Image: SaxaVord/PA Wire.

However, back down and under the earth, pits, large boulders and cremations were uncovered, and a quartz setting – typical of burial tombs.

While excavation efforts are just beginning, archaeologists working on the site believe the remains may date from around 2200-1800 BC.

The discovery, while made on site, will not hamper the construction of the spaceport, as archaeologists study more about the prehistoric inhabitants of Shetland.

Dr Val Turner, Shetland’s regional archaeologist, says the find is “hugely exciting” as the Bronze Age is the least studied period in Shetland’s past.

‘A tremendously exciting discovery’

Using modern technology, the team can uncover a lot more about those who came before, what they did daily and how they died.

According to experts, the amount of burnt bone uncovered at the site suggests it was a cremation cemetery, further explained by the presence of white quartz, usually used in burials.

Katie O’Connell of AOC Archaeology based in Inverness, which assessed the site, added: “At the spaceport, quartz pebbles have been found in a hollow, with larger stones at each end.

“These stones would have been carefully selected and placed to form this bright white platform.

“The purpose of this platform is unknown at the moment; however, it may have been associated with a burial that has not survived.”

SaxaVord Spaceport chief executive Frank Strang said: “This is a tremendously exciting discovery and we will be supporting further study of the remains to find out the full story.

“With Unst’s Viking heritage, we had always thought of the timespan from the longship to the spaceship.

“Now we know there has been activity on our site for more than 4,000 years it’s the Bronze Age to the Space Age.”

More from Environment

The plans envisage wider pavements and fewer cars
Academy Street: doubts remains about future of of Inverness centre regeneration plans
Pelamis wave generator in Orkney.
Orkney Council to spend £150k to decommission wave device bought for £1
Kate Forbes hosted a summit to learn lessons from recent wildfires in the Highlands. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson/Balintore Fire Station
Wildfire summit held in Highlands hailed as 'positive step' towards building resilience for future
Kate Forbes/Cannich wildfire.
Wildfire summit to take place in Highlands this week
View across beach with pilot whales stranded on sand with teams examining them.
How experts will complete monumental search for answers after 54 pilot whales die near…
Forests like this one at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point can help encourage pupils into land-based jobs. Image: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Could linking schools to forests help tackle an industry workforce shortage?
SSEN is rowing back on its plans to turn part of the picturesque Mearns countryside into an electrical substation. Image: Gordon Lennox and Darrell Benns / DC Thomson.
SSEN to 'explore' alternative sites for new Fiddes substation after community backlash
The Met Office said it will be a wet evening with spray and floods on roads, making journey times longer.
Heavy rain to hit Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the Highlands
Can new SNP 'green industrial revolution' power Scotland and keep rural communities onside?
Moray and Aberdeenshire have been noted as big cat sighting hotspots by an expert Image: Paul Macdonald/ Roddy Reid.
Have you seen any? Moray and Aberdeenshire are big cat sighting hotspots says expert