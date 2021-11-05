Generosity praised as Staggies deliver items from foodbank drive to local church

A ‘very heavy van load’ of items has been donated following Ross County Football Club’s successful foodbank drive.

The foodbank drive had been organised to coincide with last Saturday’s fixture with Hibernian.

However, the game was called off at short notice.

A second opportunity for supporters to donate was arranged for Wednesday, however, the game was again postponed due to Covid issues within the away camp.

On Friday, Staggies players Jack Baldwin and Jordan Tillson visited Dingwall Free Church to hand over items to Highland Foodbank.

We would like to thank the supporters, staff & players of Ross County FC who donated so generously to our collection for the Dingwall Foodbank. Jack Baldwin & Jordan Tillson this afternoon dropped off all the donations, and we are overwhelmed with the support we have received 💙 pic.twitter.com/otVVlXyuFe — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) November 5, 2021

Players overwhelmed with donations

Non-perishable items had been requested as the football club sought to support those in the local community.

Staggies defender Jack Baldwin said: “We were really overwhelmed with the amount we were able to donate.

“Our squad and staff donated, and our supporters continued to donate in light of the matches against Hibernian being postponed.

“It was a real collective and community effort to make sure we could support our people here in Dingwall and the Highlands.

“It was touching for me and I am sure for the other players in terms of how much people really got behind the initiative and came forward for the cause and we are happy to play our small part in that.”

Highland Foodbank is run by Christian charity Blythswood Care and was set up in 2005.

Now, in its 16th year, the foodbank has come to feed more than 75,000 people right across the Highlands.

Every donation helps charity’s work

Lorna Dempster, Highland Foodbank manager, said: “We are so grateful for the support of everyone at Ross County for their kind donations.

“It is great to see so many people came out, despite the games being cancelled.

“Donations of any kind – not matter how big or how small – help us to help people at times of crisis.

“As we move towards the winter we see the challenges local people face trying to pay their bills and feed their families.

“For the support we receive, we are extremely thankful.”