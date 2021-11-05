Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Generosity praised as Staggies deliver items from foodbank drive to local church

By Chris MacLennan
November 5, 2021, 5:00 pm
Ross County players Jack Baldwin and Jordan Tillson handed over the gathered items to Highland Foodbank at Dingwall Free Church

A ‘very heavy van load’ of items has been donated following Ross County Football Club’s successful foodbank drive. 

The foodbank drive had been organised to coincide with last Saturday’s fixture with Hibernian.

However, the game was called off at short notice.

A second opportunity for supporters to donate was arranged for Wednesday, however, the game was again postponed due to Covid issues within the away camp.

On Friday, Staggies players Jack Baldwin and Jordan Tillson visited Dingwall Free Church to hand over items to Highland Foodbank.

Players overwhelmed with donations

Non-perishable items had been requested as the football club sought to support those in the local community.

Staggies defender Jack Baldwin said: “We were really overwhelmed with the amount we were able to donate.

“Our squad and staff donated, and our supporters continued to donate in light of the matches against Hibernian being postponed.

“It was a real collective and community effort to make sure we could support our people here in Dingwall and the Highlands.

“It was touching for me and I am sure for the other players in terms of how much people really got behind the initiative and came forward for the cause and we are happy to play our small part in that.”

A very heavy van load was delivered to Highland Foodbank

Highland Foodbank is run by Christian charity Blythswood Care and was set up in 2005.

Now, in its 16th year, the foodbank has come to feed more than 75,000 people right across the Highlands.

Every donation helps charity’s work

Lorna Dempster, Highland Foodbank manager, said: “We are so grateful for the support of everyone at Ross County for their kind donations.

“It is great to see so many people came out, despite the games being cancelled.

“Donations of any kind – not matter how big or how small – help us to help people at times of crisis.

“As we move towards the winter we see the challenges local people face trying to pay their bills and feed their families.

“For the support we receive, we are extremely thankful.”

Lorna Dempster of Highland Foodbank

