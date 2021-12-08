Kyle lifeboat rushes to scallop dive boat broken free and floating adrift in strong winds

An error occurred. Please try again.

For the second time in just over two weeks, Kyle lifeboat sailed to rescue a boat that was adrift under the Skye Bridge.

Due to strong winds, an unmanned scallop dive boat had broken free of its moorings.

The boat ran aground in Kyleakin at around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon. Locals reported it to Kyle RNLI, who rushed to the scene.

By the time lifeboat crews reached the boat, it had blown free of the shore and had drifted under the Skye Bridge.

The boat, which was 28 foot long, then ended up wedged between the pier at the Mowi fish food plant and a cargo vessel which was tied up alongside.

A tricky tow

Because of the position of the boat, it was difficult for the Kyle lifeboat crew to attach a tow to it.

The sea was also choppy due to the ongoing Storm Barra.

However, they managed to attach it to the back of the vessel then pull it out into open water. They were then able to rearrange the tow and pull the boat safely back into the railway pier in Kyle.

A spokesman from the Kyle lifeboat said: “When we arrived on scene the dive boat was stuck between a cargo vessel and the pier at the Mowi plant making the extraction difficult.

“We had to tow the vessel out backwards which made it tricky to control in the stormy conditions, however once we got into open water we could adjust the lines and tow it forwards as we headed back to Kyle.”

By around 3pm the boat was safely secured and the RNLI team returned to base.