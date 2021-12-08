Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle lifeboat rushes to scallop dive boat broken free and floating adrift in strong winds

By Lauren Robertson
December 8, 2021, 12:46 pm Updated: December 8, 2021, 2:17 pm
The scallop dive vessel had broken free during Storm Barra. Picture by Kyle RNLI.
For the second time in just over two weeks, Kyle lifeboat sailed to rescue a boat that was adrift under the Skye Bridge.

Due to strong winds, an unmanned scallop dive boat had broken free of its moorings.

The boat ran aground in Kyleakin at around 2pm on Tuesday afternoon. Locals reported it to Kyle RNLI, who rushed to the scene.

By the time lifeboat crews reached the boat, it had blown free of the shore and had drifted under the Skye Bridge. 

The boat, which was 28 foot long, then ended up wedged between the pier at the Mowi fish food plant and a cargo vessel which was tied up alongside.

The scallop dive vessel wedged between the pier and another boat. Picture by RNLI.

A tricky tow

Because of the position of the boat, it was difficult for the Kyle lifeboat crew to attach a tow to it.

The sea was also choppy due to the ongoing Storm Barra.

However, they managed to attach it to the back of the vessel then pull it out into open water. They were then able to rearrange the tow and pull the boat safely back into the railway pier in Kyle.

The Kyle lifeboat towing the boat back to shore. Picture by Kyle RNLI.

A spokesman from the Kyle lifeboat said: “When we arrived on scene the dive boat was stuck between a cargo vessel and the pier at the Mowi plant making the extraction difficult.

“We had to tow the vessel out backwards which made it tricky to control in the stormy conditions, however once we got into open water we could adjust the lines and tow it forwards as we headed back to Kyle.”

By around 3pm the boat was safely secured and the RNLI team returned to base.

