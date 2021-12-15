Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Cancer support project to be extended to island health and care partnerships

By Andrew Stewart, Local Democracy Reporter
December 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook
Orkney Islands Council's headquarters in Kirkwall. Picture by Sandy McCook

A project designed to support cancer patients and those around them is to be set up in Orkney and Scotland’s other island groups.

Orkney’s integration joint board were today given a presentation on the Improving the Cancer Journey (ICJ) project. This model will help with the non-clinical issues that can arise when someone has cancer.

Twenty-one other health and care partnerships in Scotland are already using the project.

For example, it would help with mental health, lifestyle choices, employment issues and give advice on topics like bereavement support.

The project is run by the Scottish Government and Macmillan Cancer Care and is part of the £18million Transforming Cancer Care initiative.

Macmillan has approached health and care partnerships in Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles to deliver ICJ in the isles.

To run the project in the isles for three years, the charity has set aside £900,000.

Project will offer help with the non-clinical effects of cancer

However, staffing will take up most of the funding. A project manager will be hired in the first quarter of next year. Later in the year, six part-time link workers will be appointed.

Two of these workers will be based in Orkney and will provide support and guidance to those using the programme. If all goes to plan, the project will get up and running in November next year.

After hearing about ICJ, councillor Rachael King said: “This will be an important piece of work and the support will be immense.”

