Cancer support project to be extended to island health and care partnerships

A project designed to support cancer patients and those around them is to be set up in Orkney and Scotland’s other island groups.

Orkney’s integration joint board were today given a presentation on the Improving the Cancer Journey (ICJ) project. This model will help with the non-clinical issues that can arise when someone has cancer.

Twenty-one other health and care partnerships in Scotland are already using the project.

For example, it would help with mental health, lifestyle choices, employment issues and give advice on topics like bereavement support.

The project is run by the Scottish Government and Macmillan Cancer Care and is part of the £18million Transforming Cancer Care initiative.

Macmillan has approached health and care partnerships in Orkney, Shetland and Western Isles to deliver ICJ in the isles.

To run the project in the isles for three years, the charity has set aside £900,000.

However, staffing will take up most of the funding. A project manager will be hired in the first quarter of next year. Later in the year, six part-time link workers will be appointed.

Two of these workers will be based in Orkney and will provide support and guidance to those using the programme. If all goes to plan, the project will get up and running in November next year.

After hearing about ICJ, councillor Rachael King said: “This will be an important piece of work and the support will be immense.”