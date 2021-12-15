Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘Who will take responsibility?’ Highland Council agrees to examine escalating costs of listed buildings

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
December 15, 2021, 5:00 pm
Duthac House, Tain. Photograph by Sandy McCook
Duthac House, Tain. Photograph by Sandy McCook

Highland councillors have asked for a detailed report on listed buildings amid concerns about their upkeep.

Councillor Craig Fraser first raised the issue at December’s full council meeting.

He highlighted high running costs and confusion over which council service is responsible for each listed building.

Mr Fraser asked today’s housing committee to add listed buildings as a standing item on the agenda.

He requested a separate report detailing the type of heating, the Energy Performance Certificate and the service responsible for maintenance.

Lots of silos, no responsibility

Mr Fraser highlighted an issue where one council service owned the front of a bus shelter building, and a separate service owned the back.

The result was a lengthy argument over who should pick up the tab for repairing the roof. Mr Fraser said the argument cost more in officer time than the repair itself.

Councillor Craig Fraser. Picture by Sandy McCook

Other members shared similar concerns.

Councillor Derek Louden said Duthac House in Tain is now in a serious state of disrepair, and council services refused to undertake maintenance.

“This council’s problems with listed buildings have developed over many years,” said Mr Louden. “We have lots of silos, we have lots of managers, but responsibility is difficult to find.

He added: “There are a number of beautiful old buildings in Highland that are not being well served.”

Budget challenge

Housing executive Mark Rodgers was candid about the challenges.

He said: “The issue we face across the piece is that our resources are constrained, so we have to make difficult decisions.”

Mr Rodgers said the capital programme prioritised schools – with 40% not meeting condition targets – and long-standing health and safety issues.

“There’s no discrete line in there for listed buildings – instead, they take their place alongside every other asset the council owns,” said Mr Rodgers.

This means that when councillors ask for repairs to buildings in their ward, Mr Rodgers has to make a decision. Does the building warrant the capital expenditure on a tight budget?

“If it doesn’t, it won’t be any different to the several hundred other buildings the council can’t afford to spend money on.”

Nevertheless, Councillor Laurie Fraser, as new chairman of the housing committee, agreed to add a new report on listed buildings to the standing agenda.

