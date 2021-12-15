‘Who will take responsibility?’ Highland Council agrees to examine escalating costs of listed buildings

An error occurred. Please try again.

Highland councillors have asked for a detailed report on listed buildings amid concerns about their upkeep.

Councillor Craig Fraser first raised the issue at December’s full council meeting.

He highlighted high running costs and confusion over which council service is responsible for each listed building.

Mr Fraser asked today’s housing committee to add listed buildings as a standing item on the agenda.

He requested a separate report detailing the type of heating, the Energy Performance Certificate and the service responsible for maintenance.

Lots of silos, no responsibility

Mr Fraser highlighted an issue where one council service owned the front of a bus shelter building, and a separate service owned the back.

The result was a lengthy argument over who should pick up the tab for repairing the roof. Mr Fraser said the argument cost more in officer time than the repair itself.

Other members shared similar concerns.

Councillor Derek Louden said Duthac House in Tain is now in a serious state of disrepair, and council services refused to undertake maintenance.

“This council’s problems with listed buildings have developed over many years,” said Mr Louden. “We have lots of silos, we have lots of managers, but responsibility is difficult to find.

He added: “There are a number of beautiful old buildings in Highland that are not being well served.”

Budget challenge

Housing executive Mark Rodgers was candid about the challenges.

He said: “The issue we face across the piece is that our resources are constrained, so we have to make difficult decisions.”

Mr Rodgers said the capital programme prioritised schools – with 40% not meeting condition targets – and long-standing health and safety issues.

“There’s no discrete line in there for listed buildings – instead, they take their place alongside every other asset the council owns,” said Mr Rodgers.

This means that when councillors ask for repairs to buildings in their ward, Mr Rodgers has to make a decision. Does the building warrant the capital expenditure on a tight budget?

“If it doesn’t, it won’t be any different to the several hundred other buildings the council can’t afford to spend money on.”

Nevertheless, Councillor Laurie Fraser, as new chairman of the housing committee, agreed to add a new report on listed buildings to the standing agenda.