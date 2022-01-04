Crews work through the night after fire breaks out at Highland hotel By Lauren Taylor January 4, 2022, 11:22 am Updated: January 4, 2022, 12:14 pm Fire crews were called out to reports of a hotel fire in Mallaig last night. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up An investigation is under way after a fire broke out at a west coast hotel overnight. Crews from Mallaig and Fort William were called to the West Highland Hotel shortly after 9.30pm. They worked through the night to bring the blaze under control. There were three pumps in attendance and crews were using one main jet and a thermal image camera. A fire spokeswoman confirmed the teams left the scene around 8am. The extent of the damage is unknown and it is understood that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire. More to follow. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Scottish fire brigade control room closures were backed by Labour-Lib Dem executive Fire crews called to blaze at Aberdeenshire fish merchant 450 accidental house fires recorded last winter as new safety campaign is launched ‘It was far and above what we anticipated…’ Inside look at taskforce fighting to repair communities after Storm Arwen carnage