Crews work through the night after fire breaks out at Highland hotel

An investigation is under way after a fire broke out at a west coast hotel overnight.

Crews from Mallaig and Fort William were called to the West Highland Hotel shortly after 9.30pm.

They worked through the night to bring the blaze under control.

There were three pumps in attendance and crews were using one main jet and a thermal image camera.

A fire spokeswoman confirmed the teams left the scene around 8am.

The extent of the damage is unknown and it is understood that no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

