Free bus travel for young people beginning in January 2022

By Ross Hempseed
December 18, 2021, 6:00 am
Members of the Highland Council are encouraging young people to sign up for the free bus travel scheme due to begin in January 2022.

From January 31 nearly one million people aged five to 21-years-old will be entitled to free bus travel in Scotland.

This is part of the Scottish Government’s committment to more sustainable travel and is important for Scotland to achieve the net-zero targets by 2045.

The aim of the scheme is to help implement more sustainable behaviours such as using public transport from a young age.

Free bus travel will only be available to people who have a new or get a replacement National Entitlement Card (NEC).

Children aged five to 15 must have a parent or guardian fill out the details on their behalf.

The scheme is available to anyone aged 5 to 21 regardless of their nationality.

Free bus travel for those aged five to 21-years-old

In anticipation for the scheme next year, members of the Highland Council are strongly urging young people to sign up.

Councillor Trish Robertson said: “To take advantage of this free travel five – 21-year-olds will need a valid entitlement card.

“The key is that the card must be valid therefore you may need a new or replacement card.

“Check the information out now to ensure that you will be ready to apply when applications open in early January 2022.”

Chairman of Education Committee, John Finlayson, added: “Bus travel is for many young people living in Highland is their key mode of transport and anything that can support them to have access to travel and meet the costs has to be welcomed.

“To this end I would encourage all young people to ensure that they have the proper card that will allow them to make use of their free bus entitlement.”

