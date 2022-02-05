Woman, 33, in critical condition following two-car crash near Drumnadrochit

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A man and a woman are currently in hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in the Highlands.

The incident, which involved a silver Honda Jazz and a white Volkswagen Tiguan towing a 14ft trailer, took place near Culnakirk on the A833 Drumnadrochit to Kiltarlity road at around 10.45am yesterday.

The 41-year-old driver of the Honda Jazz and the car’s front seat passenger, a 33-year-old woman, were taken to Raigmore Hospital for treatment following the collision.

Police have now confirmed the woman is in critical condition while the man’s condition has been described as stable.

The driver of the Volkswagen Tiguan did not suffer any injuries.

Police launch appeal for information

The road was closed for around five hours with police, fire crews and paramedic crews at the scene.

Officers are now appealing to eye-witnesses to come forward and assist with their investigation as they carry out inquiries to piece what happened.

Road Policing Sergeant Angus Macleod said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and can help with our enquiries to establish the full circumstances to get in touch.

“In particular, if you have dash-cam footage that could assist our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 1009 of Friday, February 4.