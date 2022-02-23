Highlands hospital reopens to admissions after ‘very small’ Covid outbreak

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A hospital in Invergordon has reopened to new admissions following a small Covid outbreak.

The County Community Hospital will take in new admissions again from today, February 23.

The ward closed earlier this month due to a “very small number” of coronavirus cases.

Dr Adam Brown, consultant microbiologist for NHS Highland, said: “We are pleased to announce that the hospital has reopened today.

“We will continue to test patients and staff in the ward for Covid for the time being to maintain safety.

“We would remind visitors to the hospitals that Covid guidance remains in place and to wear face coverings and wash your hands regularly during your time in hospital or other health and social care settings.”

NHS Highland has shared a reminder for people to take regular lateral flow tests and to books a PCR test if they have symptoms.