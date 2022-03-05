Scottish artist raising funds for mountain rescue team in memory of school friend David Low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Scottish artist raising funds for mountain rescue team in memory of school friend David Low

By Lauren Taylor
March 5, 2022, 6:20 pm Updated: March 5, 2022, 6:37 pm
David Low was reported missing in Glencoe on Wednesday.
David Low was reported missing in Glencoe on Wednesday.

An artist, known for her stunning paintings of Scottish islands, is raising funds in memory of a loved “family man” who died after going missing in Glencoe.

Volunteers from the mountain rescue team carried out searches for David Low after he went missing in the Glencoe area on Wednesday.

After a body was found during the search for the father of three on Friday Hope Blamire decided to launch a fundraiser in his name.

She described him as “experienced” on the mountains, explaining he had bagged all 300 Munros.

Artist Hope Blamire has launched a fundraiser in David Low’s name.

Mrs Blamire commented: “That’s very much what he loved to do, and as far as I know that’s what he would do with his daughters.

“He was certainly popular and highly thought of by many people, he was funny and clever, and a family man.”

Over £1,500 already raised

The artist, who is known for her stunning paintings of the Scottish islands, decided to raise funds for the team because Mr Low’s family was so well supported by the volunteers after he went missing.

You never know what tomorrow will bring and my school friend Dave certainly wouldn’t have known when he set out on one…

Posted by Hope Blamire Artist on Saturday, 5 March 2022

Mrs Blamire explained that Mr Low was a school friend from Hutchison’s Grammar School in Glasgow, and the pair had kept in touch.

Her brother also volunteers for the Braemar Mountain Rescue team, which means she understands the risks involved.

“They’ll do anything to bring someone back, alive if they can, from the mountain in all sorts of conditions,” she added.

Mrs Blamire set a fundraising goal of £2,000, and after launching on Saturday has already raised over £1,500.

She also plans to sell some artwork to raise more funds for the mountain rescue team in his memory.

“Well, it’s just anything to try and let the family know that people are thinking about them and him and you just want to do anything to help,” she added.

“If it can save someone else, then that’s invaluable.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal