Scottish artist raising funds for mountain rescue team in memory of school friend David Low

An artist, known for her stunning paintings of Scottish islands, is raising funds in memory of a loved “family man” who died after going missing in Glencoe.

Volunteers from the mountain rescue team carried out searches for David Low after he went missing in the Glencoe area on Wednesday.

After a body was found during the search for the father of three on Friday Hope Blamire decided to launch a fundraiser in his name.

She described him as “experienced” on the mountains, explaining he had bagged all 300 Munros.

Mrs Blamire commented: “That’s very much what he loved to do, and as far as I know that’s what he would do with his daughters.

“He was certainly popular and highly thought of by many people, he was funny and clever, and a family man.”

Over £1,500 already raised

The artist, who is known for her stunning paintings of the Scottish islands, decided to raise funds for the team because Mr Low’s family was so well supported by the volunteers after he went missing.

Mrs Blamire explained that Mr Low was a school friend from Hutchison’s Grammar School in Glasgow, and the pair had kept in touch.

Her brother also volunteers for the Braemar Mountain Rescue team, which means she understands the risks involved.

“They’ll do anything to bring someone back, alive if they can, from the mountain in all sorts of conditions,” she added.

Mrs Blamire set a fundraising goal of £2,000, and after launching on Saturday has already raised over £1,500.

She also plans to sell some artwork to raise more funds for the mountain rescue team in his memory.

“Well, it’s just anything to try and let the family know that people are thinking about them and him and you just want to do anything to help,” she added.

“If it can save someone else, then that’s invaluable.”