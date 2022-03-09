‘It requires action now’: Finance secretary urges north businesses to do more to halt Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘It requires action now’: Finance secretary urges north businesses to do more to halt Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

By Chris MacLennan
March 9, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 3:02 pm
business support
Scottish Finance Secretary Kate Forbes

Finance secretary Kate Forbes has urged people to go even further in playing their part to halt the Putin regime.

Ms Forbes has praised the response from people of the north of Scotland in providing aid to Ukraine, but says there’s a “responsibility on all of us” to keep up efforts.

The north MSP’s call comes two weeks after Russia sent troops in to Ukraine following a dispute that has spanned more than eight years.

‘It is important we do everything within our power’

She said: “It is hugely concerning.

“Highlanders particularly and people across the north of Scotland have really risen to the challenges of providing assistance.

“The Scottish Government has obviously made £4 million available and we are also working with the UK Government on ensuring that sanctions are as severe and as penalising as possible.

“I think there is a responsibility on all of us.

Ms Forbes believes time is of the essence.

“The Scottish Government is taking this very seriously to review all our activity to ensure nothing we are doing, no businesses we are supporting, trade work we are investing in, is in any way contributing to Putin’s economic regime.

“It is important that we do everything within our power.

“It is why I have called on businesses to step up, even those not directly subjected to sanctions, to think through what work they do through trade and relationships with Putin’s supportive Russian businesses.”

‘We cant wait to take action’

Ms Forbes says time is of the essence to ensure the strongest possible message is sent, with “daily, if not hourly” conversations with the UK Government.

She added: “My view is that we can’t wait to implement the most severe sanctions.

“Over the last week we have seen an aggressive act by the Putin regime that has continued. Therefore, we all need to seek the most severe economic sanctions.

A woman holding a child cries after fleeing from the Ukraine and arriving at the border crossing in Medyka, Poland. AP Photo/Visar Kryeziu

“That is one of the most effective mechanisms we have right now in terms of crippling the Russian economy and stopping Putin in his tracks.

“Waiting until things get worse – or waiting until we have got all our ducks in a row – doesn’t work.

“It requires action now.”

Highland Council to discuss its response on Thursday

Ms Forbes’ call comes as Highland Council prepares to discuss its response to the Ukraine crisis at a special meeting of the full council on Thursday.

Last week, convener Bill Lobban urged councillors to submit ideas to determine how the local authority shapes its focus.

Councillor Bill Lobban. Picture: Sandy McCook.

