‘It requires action now’: Finance secretary urges north businesses to do more to halt Putin’s invasion of Ukraine

Finance secretary Kate Forbes has urged people to go even further in playing their part to halt the Putin regime.

Ms Forbes has praised the response from people of the north of Scotland in providing aid to Ukraine, but says there’s a “responsibility on all of us” to keep up efforts.

The north MSP’s call comes two weeks after Russia sent troops in to Ukraine following a dispute that has spanned more than eight years.

‘It is important we do everything within our power’

She said: “It is hugely concerning.

“Highlanders particularly and people across the north of Scotland have really risen to the challenges of providing assistance.

“The Scottish Government has obviously made £4 million available and we are also working with the UK Government on ensuring that sanctions are as severe and as penalising as possible.

“I think there is a responsibility on all of us.

“The Scottish Government is taking this very seriously to review all our activity to ensure nothing we are doing, no businesses we are supporting, trade work we are investing in, is in any way contributing to Putin’s economic regime.

“It is important that we do everything within our power.

“It is why I have called on businesses to step up, even those not directly subjected to sanctions, to think through what work they do through trade and relationships with Putin’s supportive Russian businesses.”

‘We cant wait to take action’

Ms Forbes says time is of the essence to ensure the strongest possible message is sent, with “daily, if not hourly” conversations with the UK Government.

She added: “My view is that we can’t wait to implement the most severe sanctions.

“Over the last week we have seen an aggressive act by the Putin regime that has continued. Therefore, we all need to seek the most severe economic sanctions.

“That is one of the most effective mechanisms we have right now in terms of crippling the Russian economy and stopping Putin in his tracks.

“Waiting until things get worse – or waiting until we have got all our ducks in a row – doesn’t work.

“It requires action now.”

Highland Council to discuss its response on Thursday

Ms Forbes’ call comes as Highland Council prepares to discuss its response to the Ukraine crisis at a special meeting of the full council on Thursday.

Last week, convener Bill Lobban urged councillors to submit ideas to determine how the local authority shapes its focus.