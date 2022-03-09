Road partially closed on A82 near Bridge of Oich due to a fallen tree By Louise Glen March 9, 2022, 10:15 am Updated: March 9, 2022, 11:02 am Road partially closed at Bridge of Oich. Picture by Googlemaps [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Traffic Scotland has said the A82 Inverness to Fort William road at Bridge of Oich is partially blocked. A tree has fallen over part of the road. Vehicles are still passing with care. A Traffic Scotland spokesman said: “The A82 near Bridge of Oich is partially blocked due to a fallen tree.” NEW❗️ ⌚️09:45#A82 BRIDGE OF OICH The #A82 near to Bridge of Oich is partially blocked due to a fallen tree.@NWTrunkRoads #TakeCare — Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) March 9, 2022 The incident happened at 9.45am. For more information from Traffic Scotland, click here. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Busy commuter route ‘partially blocked’ by breakdown near Blackdog Bad weather means A82 to be shut another night at Laggan Swing Bridge Storms delay resurfacing works on A82 Fort William to Glencoe road Delays expected on A82 as £300,000 resurfacing works get under way