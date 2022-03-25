Man, 39, and woman, 34, die in Orkney crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Man, 39, and woman, 34, die in Orkney crash

By Lottie Hood
March 25, 2022, 1:03 pm Updated: March 25, 2022, 6:30 pm
Police are investigating a car crash in Orkney on the island of Sanday.
Two people have died in a car crash on the Orkney island of Sanday.

The couple were involved in a one-vehicle crash near Coo Road at around 8.40am on Friday morning.

Emergency services attended and the 39-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Inspector Ali Garrow said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who sadly lost their lives. They are a local couple and their families are aware.

“Officers from the police’s road traffic unit are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has information that could help our investigation to get in touch.

“If you were in the area and have dash-cam, or anything else that could assist officers please contact us.”

Anyone who has information about the Orkney incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0634 of Friday, March 25.

