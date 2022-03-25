Man, 39, and woman, 34, die in Orkney crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two people have died in a car crash on the Orkney island of Sanday.

The couple were involved in a one-vehicle crash near Coo Road at around 8.40am on Friday morning.

Emergency services attended and the 39-year-old man and 34-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Inspector Ali Garrow said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those who sadly lost their lives. They are a local couple and their families are aware.

“Officers from the police’s road traffic unit are carrying out inquiries to establish the full circumstances of what has happened.

“We are asking anyone who may have seen what happened or has information that could help our investigation to get in touch.

“If you were in the area and have dash-cam, or anything else that could assist officers please contact us.”

Anyone who has information about the Orkney incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 0634 of Friday, March 25.