Home News Highlands & Islands

Fort William in a spin as new ebike scheme launched

By Louise Glen
April 6, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 8:41 am
Hi Bikes Fort William were launched by Patrick Harvey. Picture supplied by LEG/Iain Ferguson.
Fort William is gearing up after the launch of Hi-Bike, a new electric bike share scheme being introduced in the town.

Hi-Bike Fort William will have 60 electric bikes available for hire, with docking stations dotted around the town and at Inverlochy, Caol, Kilmallie  and Corpach.

Users will need to purchase an online membership or use the Hi-Bike mobile app to be able to unlock a bike from a docking station.

They will also be able to use the ebikes in Inverness.

Kate Willis, from Lochaber Environmental Group (LEG), said: “We are really excited to finally bring ebike sharing to Fort William with the launch of Hi-Bike and we hope that the scheme will be really popular.

“Hi-Bike will give Lochaber residents and visitors the option to make their short daily journeys around town by ebike, improving health and wellbeing, as well as reducing carbon emissions.

“The ebikes are great fun to ride, the electric assistance makes the riding light and easy, and is great for getting up steeper hills, and the large basket on the front has plenty of room for shopping or heavy bags.”

She added: “We certainly think the Hi-Bikes will be a great way to travel around, and in the summer months when the roads are completely clogged with traffic it will be much easier and quicker to get about on a Hi-Bike than in a car.”

Fort William is the leading outdoor capital

Hi Bikes Fort William. Picture supplied by LEG/Iain Ferguson.

Patrick Harvie, minister for active travel, launched the initiative and said: “Fort William rightly prides itself as being the leading centre for outdoor activity and ebikes bring those benefits to even more people as well as for exploring everything the town has to offer. It’s a win-win for health, wellbeing and the environment.”

Hi-Bike was funded by Low Carbon Travel, the Transport Challenge Fund, Transport Scotland and Highland Council. It offers a range of membership options, from pay per ride to monthly and annual membership.

