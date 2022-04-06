West coast travel delays and cancellations due to heavy rain forecast

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The west coast of Scotland is forecast to be hit by heavy rainfall throughout today.

Areas including Fort William, Lochinver and Oban have rain forecast for the majority of the day, with the worst downpours expected in the afternoon.

Some areas, including Glenfinnan, also have heavy snow forecast. Much of the north of the country experienced chilly snowfall on Tuesday.

Travel providers are already making provisions for the bad weather, with many trains and ferries both cancelled and delayed for the rest of the day.

Speed restrictions

National Rail announced there are speed restrictions on trains travelling on routes around the west and north of the country.

Affected routes are as follows:

Loch Awe and Taynuilt until 7am

Glen Douglas and Ardlui until 7am

Tyndrum Lower and Dalmally until 1pm

Ardlui and Bridge of Orchy until 1pm

Glenfinnan and Lochailort until 7pm

These timings could change, so it is advised to check with your transport provider before travelling.

Some of these restrictions were put in place on Tuesday but have since been extended in the wake of more rain.

CalMac cancellations

CalMac has cancelled a number of its services amidst stormy seas on Wednesday.

Affected routes include those between Stornoway and Ullapool and Mallaig and Armadale.

🔶 AMBER #Ullapool #Stornoway 06Apr As a result of the weather the 17:30 sailing departing Ullapool has been cancelled. — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) April 6, 2022

The ferry service has warned all sailings are subject to cancellations or delays, so passengers should check ahead before arriving at any ferry terminals.

CalMac publishes the latest travel information on their Twitter page.