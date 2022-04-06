West coast travel delays and cancellations due to heavy rain forecast

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
West coast travel delays and cancellations due to heavy rain forecast

By Lauren Robertson
April 6, 2022, 7:10 am Updated: April 6, 2022, 8:35 am
Trains crossing the Glenfinnan Viaduct are subject to delays. Picture by Sandy McCook.
The west coast of Scotland is forecast to be hit by heavy rainfall throughout today.

Areas including Fort William, Lochinver and Oban have rain forecast for the majority of the day, with the worst downpours expected in the afternoon.

Some areas, including Glenfinnan, also have heavy snow forecast. Much of the north of the country experienced chilly snowfall on Tuesday. 

Travel providers are already making provisions for the bad weather, with many trains and ferries both cancelled and delayed for the rest of the day.

Speed restrictions

National Rail announced there are speed restrictions on trains travelling on routes around the west and north of the country.

Affected routes are as follows:

  • Loch Awe and Taynuilt until 7am
  • Glen Douglas and Ardlui until 7am
  • Tyndrum Lower and Dalmally until 1pm
  • Ardlui and Bridge of Orchy until 1pm
  • Glenfinnan and Lochailort until 7pm

These timings could change, so it is advised to check with your transport provider before travelling.

Some of these restrictions were put in place on Tuesday but have since been extended in the wake of more rain.

CalMac cancellations

CalMac has cancelled a number of its services amidst stormy seas on Wednesday.

Affected routes include those between Stornoway and Ullapool and Mallaig and Armadale.

The ferry service has warned all sailings are subject to cancellations or delays, so passengers should check ahead before arriving at any ferry terminals.

CalMac publishes the latest travel information on their Twitter page.

