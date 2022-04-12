The Black Isle will have all new councillors after May 5 – but what are they promising?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
The Black Isle will have all new councillors after May 5 – but what are they promising?

By Nicola Sinclair, Local Democracy Reporter
April 12, 2022, 5:00 pm
Election hopefuls want more powers for the Black Isle. Picture by Sandy McCook
It’s all change for the Black Isle, as all three of its incumbent councillors stand down.

Gordon Adam, Craig Fraser and Jennifer Barclay have all decided to call it a day.

But it seems local democracy is alive and well in that neck of the woods, with eight new candidates vying for three seats.

Will fresh blood deliver fresh ideas? Outgoing area chairman Gordon Adam believes the time is right to seize more local power.

Black Isle and tourism chairman Gordon Adam is standing down. Picture by Sandy McCook

“The Black Isle has a real sense of identity,” he says.

“For the past two years, the local community has embraced the opportunities provided by the new Black Isle area committee, with its additional funding and the promise of more local decision making to come.”

Black Isle brain drain

There certainly seems to be appetite for it.

SNP candidate Lyndsey Johnston wants to ensure that all the diverse communities within the Black Isle are represented at council.

“The more connected the population is to the decision makers, the more likely they are to get involved and have their say,” she says.

Ms Johnston is heavily involved in youth work.

“I gave up the guides and moved to the scouts when I had two sons,” she laughs.

She wants more housing, jobs and public transport to avoid what she calls the “brain drain” away from rural areas.

Lyndsey Johnston is the SNP candidate for the Black Isle.

Conservative candidate Theo Stratton also wants a higher profile for the Black Isle.

“Highland Council has not given the Black Isle the attention it deserves,” he states on his website.

Mr Stratton wants improvements to the roads network and the A9/Munlochy Junction in particular. His election priorities also include support for local businesses, improved community facilities and greener heating systems.

Education and environment

While Mr Stratton is among a number of young Conservatives standing for election, one of his election rivals is the self-styled ‘Greeny Granny‘.

Anne Thomas is promising to deliver an improved active travel network and community growing facilities.

The speech and language therapist also highlights the challenges for children with additional support needs, and says she wants to “leave a world worth living in for my two granddaughters.”

Independent candidate Sarah Atkin also has a background in education and served on her local parent council and community council.

Ms Atkin says school attainment is a big issue on the doorsteps.

“Even people who don’t have kids are asking me, what on earth has happened?” she says.

Independent candidate Sarah Atkin says roads and education are the hot topics on doorsteps. Picture supplied.

Ms Atkin wants council to go ‘back to basics’ with primary school literacy and says she will work closely with local schools if elected. At the same time, she wants to see more facilities in the community, especially for young people.

“We can’t keep using Covid as an excuse,” she says.

Beyond education, roads and rural transport continue to dominate the election debate, and Ms Atkin believes Black Isle has some of the worst roads in Scotland.

Eight candidates contest three seats

Ms Atkin is standing against two other independent candidates for the Black Isle: Bev Smith and Okain John McLennan.

The Labour Party has nominated Margaret Bryant, while author Morven-May MacCallum is standing for the Liberal Democrats.

The full list of Black Isle candidates is as follows:

Sarah Atkin, Independent
Margaret Bryant, Labour
Lyndsey Johnston, SNP
Morven-May MacCallum, Liberal Democrat
Okain John McLennan, Independent
Bev Smith, Independent
Theo Stratton, Conservative
Anne Thomas, Green

The P&J attempted to contact all candidates for input to this article.

