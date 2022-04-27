Parents asked to pick up children from nearby school as wildfire breaks out on Isle of Lewis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Parents asked to pick up children from nearby school as wildfire breaks out on Isle of Lewis

By Lottie Hood
April 27, 2022, 8:31 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 10:09 pm
The wildfire was burning for seven hours as fire crews from three locations fought the flames.
The wildfire was burning for seven hours as fire crews from three locations fought the flames.

Parents were asked to pick up their children from the affected school’s area after the blaze broke out on the Isle of Lewis this afternoon.

A wildfire was ongoing for seven hours on the Isle of Lewis on Bayble moor and fire crews are still in attendance.

Four appliances were dispatched today after they received the call at 12.43pm on Wednesday.

Parents were asked to pick up their children from the affected school's area after the blaze broke out on Bayble moor.

However, the school itself was not evacuated.

Fire crews and beaters from Stornoway, Great Bernera and Shawbost fought the fire for seven hours.

The fire was moving over the ground on two fronts and the changing wind direction made it difficult to extinguish the flames.

A fire spokesman said the stop message came back around 8pm.

The fire follows as a warning of “extreme” risk of wildfires was declared in parts of the north and north-east on the weekend.

