Parents asked to pick up children from nearby school as wildfire breaks out on Isle of Lewis By Lottie Hood April 27, 2022, 8:31 pm Updated: April 27, 2022, 10:09 pm The wildfire was burning for seven hours as fire crews from three locations fought the flames. Parents were asked to pick up their children from the affected school's area after the blaze broke out on the Isle of Lewis this afternoon. A wildfire was ongoing for seven hours on the Isle of Lewis on Bayble moor and fire crews are still in attendance. Four appliances were dispatched today after they received the call at 12.43pm on Wednesday. Parents were asked to pick up their children from the affected school's area after the blaze broke out on Bayble moor. However, the school itself was not evacuated. Fire crews and beaters from Stornoway, Great Bernera and Shawbost fought the fire for seven hours. The fire was moving over the ground on two fronts and the changing wind direction made it difficult to extinguish the flames. A fire spokesman said the stop message came back around 8pm. The fire follows as a warning of "extreme" risk of wildfires was declared in parts of the north and north-east on the weekend.