Piping society delighted as recital returns for the first time in three years

By Michelle Henderson
May 31, 2022, 11:02 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 12:31 pm
The long-awaited piping recital by Pipe Major Roddy Macleod MBE, pictured, will be held next month in Balallan.

Pipers are to take to the stage in Lewis next month as a popular recital returns for the first time in three years.

The event, planned by The Lewis and Harris Piping Society in conjunction with the Kinloch Historical Society, was last held in-person in 2019.

Event organisers were forced to postpone the proceedings – originally planned for 2020 – twice due to Covid-19 restrictions.

John Smith, chairman of The Lewis and Harris Piping Society, said he is thrilled to see pipers being able to showcase their talents on stage.

He said: “We are delighted that the world is getting back to some resemblance of normality and this recital can finally go ahead.

“It is entirely appropriate for it to be held in Balallan as both Roddy Macleod and Alex Maciver have very strong Lochs connections.”

The recital will go ahead on Friday, June 24 in the Community Hub in Balallan.

Collection to finally be published

The event’s return will coincide with the launch of a new book comprising of pipe tunes composed by the late Pipe Major Alex Maciver of Laxay.

Mr Macleod reviewed the book and says it reflects Alex’s love for the Hebrides.

He said: “Inevitably Alex’s pipe music is strongly influenced by his Hebridean background and unsurprisingly many of the tune titles in the book reflect his love of the place and its landscape.

“There are 33 tunes in the collection with all but one of these tunes either composed or arranged by Alex. The only exception is the really excellent 2/4 March entitled Pipe Major Alex MacIver which was composed by Angus Lawrie.

“I am so pleased to see this collection finally be published and believe that it will be enjoyed by pipers from all parts of the globe who will now have the opportunity to discover Alex’s music.

“I have certainly enjoyed learning several of these tunes which I didn’t previously know and will be including them regularly in my repertoire.”

