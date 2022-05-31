Aberdeen roadworks expected to cause delays on Ellon Road for next nine weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen roadworks expected to cause delays on Ellon Road for next nine weeks

By Ellie Milne
May 31, 2022, 11:14 am Updated: May 31, 2022, 4:57 pm
Roadworks on A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road. Between B&Q and old AECC. Supplied by Craig Walker.
Roadworks on a busy Aberdeen road have been causing tailbacks during the morning commute with further delays expected.

Traffic was building this morning on the A92 Bridge of Don to Ellon Road between the Murcar roundabout, next to B&Q, and the roundabout at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) building.

Motorists travelling southbound before 9am were caught up in queues which added more than 10 minutes to their journey.

The road is down to one lane on both sides.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen City Council confirmed current works are connected to the construction of the Cloverhill development.

A total of 536 new homes are being built at the Bridge of Don site, which will include a mixture of flats, cottage flats, and two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

A temporary speed restriction of 40mph is in place between the A92 Parkway and the B999 Tarves road. This is to ensure public safety during junction construction works, which is scheduled to end by August 7.

A sign on display says work began yesterday and is due to last nine weeks, with more rush hour delays expected.

According to Traffic Scotland, roadworks are currently being carried out on the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road.

A southbound lane closure is in place between the B977 junction and the Potterton junction.

