Aberdeen roadworks expected to cause delays on Ellon Road for next nine weeks

Roadworks on a busy Aberdeen road have been causing tailbacks during the morning commute with further delays expected.

Traffic was building this morning on the A92 Bridge of Don to Ellon Road between the Murcar roundabout, next to B&Q, and the roundabout at the old Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC) building.

Motorists travelling southbound before 9am were caught up in queues which added more than 10 minutes to their journey.

The road is down to one lane on both sides.

A spokeswoman from Aberdeen City Council confirmed current works are connected to the construction of the Cloverhill development.

A total of 536 new homes are being built at the Bridge of Don site, which will include a mixture of flats, cottage flats, and two, three, and four-bedroom houses.

A temporary speed restriction of 40mph is in place between the A92 Parkway and the B999 Tarves road. This is to ensure public safety during junction construction works, which is scheduled to end by August 7.

A sign on display says work began yesterday and is due to last nine weeks, with more rush hour delays expected.

According to Traffic Scotland, roadworks are currently being carried out on the A90 Aberdeen to Ellon road.

A southbound lane closure is in place between the B977 junction and the Potterton junction.