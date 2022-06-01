Queen’s Birthday Honours: Space hub engagement officer June Love made MBE

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

June Love has been made an MBE for services to the nuclear industry and the community in Caithness and North Sutherland.

Mrs Love, based in Thurso, is socio economic and stakeholder relations manager at Dounreay Site Restoration Limited.

The company is responsible for the safe and secure clean-up of the Dounreay nuclear site on the north coast of Caithness.

In 2014, she started working with Highlands and Islands Enterprise on the Space Hub Sutherland project on a secondment, but now manages stakeholder relations and communications.

Space Hub Sutherland aims to develop a vertical launch site on the A’ Mhoine peninsula, Sutherland.

Mrs Love’s role involves liaising with stakeholders and the local community throughout the project.

She previously said the hub would bring business, and tourism to the area, as well as job opportunities to replace those lost at Dounreay.

“This is set to bring a fantastic boost to this area,” she said.

“There are still a lot of risks for the completion of the project but we think this is going to be a very valuable prize for this area in the drive to diversify away from Dounreay.”