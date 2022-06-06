Hebridean band Eabhal create treasure hunt of iconic places that inspire their music

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Hebridean band Eabhal create treasure hunt of iconic places that inspire their music

By Ross Hempseed
June 6, 2022, 3:40 pm Updated: June 6, 2022, 4:03 pm
folk band Eabhal
Folk band Eabhal launch a treasure hunt to showcase places that inspire their music. Picture supplied by Watercolour Music.

A Hebridean folk band has created a treasure hunt of iconic places which inspired their upcoming album, Aisling.

Eabhal – made up of five members from Uist – has teamed up with Bothy Society to inspire people to hunt down “treasure” left by the band.

Having merged online and offline with the use of augmented reality video and the popular activity of geocaching, the band hopes to encourage people to explore Scotland and north England.

Geocaching uses a mobile device and GPS navigation that will lead people to containers or “geocaches” in spots across the country.

Those who find the geocaches will discover hidden links to listen to the tracks and post comments about the music, the location and anything else they find on their journey.

The aim of the campaign is for people to get to know the deeper meaning behind the band’s music and the breath-taking scenery that inspires them as folk artists.

‘The history, culture and language of the tradition is massively important’

Jamie MacDonald, the fiddle player with Eabhal, said, “For us, as folk artists, the history, culture and language of the tradition is massively important as much as innovation and evolution are as well.

“With Aisling, we’re really trying to emphasise this and invite the audience into the stories and the narrative around the music.”

Being a musical act from the Scottish Islands, the five-piece draw much of their inspiration from ancient Scotland including the mix of English and Gaelic songs.

Eabhal (L-R) singer Kaitlin Ross, fiddler Jamie MacDonald, guitarist Nicky Kirk, accordionist Megan MacDonald, piper Hamish Hepburn.

Their new album, Aisling, features several songs that incorporate Gaelic and traditional folk instruments such as Mhòrag and Cuir Cùlaibh ri Asainte.

Mr MacDonald added: “The album is a culmination of our creative work so far, and it draws heavily on geographical influences.

“Each track has a strong connection with a place and a time, as well as drawing inspiration from the people we have met throughout our travels as a band.”

To accompany the album, the band are playing several live dates including Inverness, Tarbert, Lochmaddy and Glenelg.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]