Budhmor House care home to remain open until end of July

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

NHS Highland held a meeting with the families of residents in Budhmor House care home in Portree on Skye to provide an update on the current situation within the home.

During the meeting, held on Wednesday, owners CrossReach confirmed it has extended the closure period, until the end of July 2022,

CrossReach are still waiting to receive a final survey reports on the building and a Care Inspectorate report.

Also at the meeting were Highland Council and the Care Inspectorate.

Budhmor House provides respite care for up to 27 residents.

In March, CrossReach confirmed that despite several attempts to keep the care home open, all had been unsuccessful.

‘Understandable concerns’

During initial conversations with the health board, CrossReach said the current building as no longer meeting the standards required and that this could inhibit the care delivered.

NHS Highland said the meeting gave an opportunity for relatives to express their “understandable concerns” about the current position.

At the meeting a commitment from NHS Highland and the Highland Council was made to work with the community to provide appropriate health and care services for Skye.

Pam Dudek, NHS Highland chief executive, said that she was sorry about the resident’s experience and acknowledged there would be learning from recent and past events.

NHS Highland said it would provide further updates to the residents, their families and staff in due course.