Tomatin Distillery releases £17,500 bottle of whisky to toast 125th birthday

Tomatin Distillery is celebrating its 125th birthday with two new whiskies – one priced at £17,500 per bottle.

Two incredibly rare casks have been picked as Tomatin’s anniversary bottlings from the distillery, which opened on June 9, 125 years ago.

The first cask chosen is a 1993 single malt Scotch Whisky cask – personally selected by master distiller Graham Eunson – serves as a great example of a whisky that takes time to open up.

The second expression is an exclusive 50-year-old single cask, coming in with a price tag of £17,500 – yielding 125 bottles for each year of the distillery’s existence.

Presented in a handblown Glencairn Crystal decanter and luxury box, it is accompanied with a limited edition, hand-numbered book signed by Graham Eunson.

Mr Eunson said: “Here at Tomatin, we are incredibly proud of the thriving community we have built around the inimitable craft of whisky making. The distillery is a very special place and, even after 125 years, remains committed to producing the finest quality whisky that Scotland can be proud of.”

He added: “These two, rare and unique whiskies are the perfect expressions to celebrate our special anniversary. Together with the limited edition carton produced for our 12 Year Old, we have a great collection of whiskies representing the wide assortment of whisky created here at Tomatin to celebrate our 125-year-old story.”

These two limited single casks accompany a special limited edition carton which has been produced for the company’s longest-standing malt within their core range, the multi-award winning 12 Year Old, which has been designed by Scottish illustrator Emily Hogarth.

