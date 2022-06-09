Tomatin Distillery releases £17,500 bottle of whisky to toast 125th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

Tomatin Distillery releases £17,500 bottle of whisky to toast 125th birthday

By Kit Roscoe
June 9, 2022, 3:38 pm Updated: June 9, 2022, 7:03 pm
Tomatin Distillery.
Tomatin Distillery.

Tomatin Distillery is celebrating its 125th birthday with two new whiskies – one priced at £17,500 per bottle.

Two incredibly rare casks have been picked as Tomatin’s anniversary bottlings from the distillery, which opened on June 9, 125 years ago.

The first cask chosen is a 1993 single malt Scotch Whisky cask – personally selected by master distiller Graham Eunson – serves as a great example of a whisky that takes time to open up.

Tomatin Distillery. Supplied by Tomatin Distillery

The second expression is an exclusive 50-year-old single cask, coming in with a price tag of £17,500 – yielding 125 bottles for each year of the distillery’s existence.

Presented in a handblown Glencairn Crystal decanter and luxury box, it is accompanied with a limited edition, hand-numbered book signed by Graham Eunson.

Mr Eunson said: “Here at Tomatin, we are incredibly proud of the thriving community we have built around the inimitable craft of whisky making. The distillery is a very special place and, even after 125 years, remains committed to producing the finest quality whisky that Scotland can be proud of.”

Tomatin releases new bottle.

He added: “These two, rare and unique whiskies are the perfect expressions to celebrate our special anniversary. Together with the limited edition carton produced for our 12 Year Old, we have a great collection of whiskies representing the wide assortment of whisky created here at Tomatin to celebrate our 125-year-old story.”

These two limited single casks accompany a special limited edition carton which has been produced for the company’s longest-standing malt within their core range, the multi-award winning 12 Year Old, which has been designed by Scottish illustrator Emily Hogarth.

To find out more about Tomatin and its 125th Anniversary range, please visit: www.tomatin.com

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal