Appeal after motorcyclists seriously injured in A939 crash

By Ellie Milne
June 24, 2022, 10:38 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 11:58 am
The two bikers are in a serious, but stable, condition following the crash on the A939 near Furness
The two bikers are in a serious, but stable, condition following the crash on the A939 near Furness. Pic: JasperImage

Police are appealing for information after two motorcyclists were seriously injured in a crash.

Emergency services were called to the A939 Nairn to Grantown road, near Ferness, at around 3.30pm on Thursday.

Two motorbikes and a car were involved in the crash.

Both male motorcyclists were taken to Raigmore Hospital in Inverness to be treated for “serious injuries”, although their condition has now been described as stable.

The male driver and female passenger of the car were shaken but not injured.

The road, by Loch Belivat, was closed for around five hours while officers carried out a full accident investigation.

Sergeant Alasdair MacKay, from the Highlands and Islands road policing unit, said: “Inquiries to establish the full circumstances of this incident are ongoing and we are appealing for anyone with information to please contact us.

“If you were in the area at the time and witnessed the crash, or have any information or relevant dash-cam footage which may be able to assist our investigation, then please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident number 2212 of June 23.

