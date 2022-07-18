Concerns over fuel supplies to island homes, schools and care homes as Uig harbour set to close

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Islanders are worried they will struggle to heat and power their homes and schools due to an impending supply problem, it has emerged.

The six-month closure of Uig harbour from October is set to affect fuel supplies to Scotland’s island communities.

And a major supplier has set up a hotline for worried locals – although the situation has been eased slightly by night-time transports.

Restrictions apply to transporting dangerous goods (such as LPG) by ferry, and the closure means that even fewer options are available to fuel supplier Gleaner.

Use of an alternate daytime sailing to transport LPG from Ullapool to Stornoway will not happen.

LPG is vital to life in the Hebrides.

MSP Alasdair Allan has expressed concern for “the islands’ homes, schools, hotels, airports and care homes” in what already promises to be a winter affected by “the soaring cost of living”.

Last week, Gleaner confirmed in talks with Mr Allan that night-time sailings would be implemented.

This compromise means that the Western Isles will remain supplied with fuel.

The company has warned, however, that transports will be more expensive and time consuming – leading to less journeys and longer waits for customers.

Mr Allan says that he has been “contacted by a number of concerned constituents” regarding the issue.

‘Numerous challenges’

Mr Allan says that it is “vital” that islanders can trust that LPG will “reliably arrive when needed”.

“Since March, I have been engaging with the Transport Minister to raise the numerous challenges of trying to combine the traffic from two ferries into one,” says Mr Allan.

He is “concerned in general about the interim arrangements” in place during the harbour’s closure.

‘Minimise any disruption’

Meanwhile, Gleaner has said that they “remain in dialogue with stakeholders to minimise any disruption to our customers.”

“We recognise that customers will be concerned about fuel supply over winter.”

In response, the company has set up a dedicated email account at westernisles@gleaner.co.uk.

They “encourage any customers who have concerns regarding their supply” to get in touch.

Mr Allan’s and Gleaner’s statements come on the back of more concerns about ferry services to the Hebrides.

Earlier this week, a report was released that estimated that Uist businesses lost £648,000 when the Mallaig-Lochboisdale service was suspended in May due to repairs.

Responding to the report, Mr Allan said that “we desperately need to see improvements to our islands’ ferry services”.

More local reporting from the Western Isles: