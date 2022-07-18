Concerns over fuel supplies to island homes, schools and care homes as Uig harbour set to close

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Concerns over fuel supplies to island homes, schools and care homes as Uig harbour set to close

By Eve McLachlan
July 18, 2022, 6:00 am Updated: July 18, 2022, 2:11 pm
A ferry docked in a harbour.
A CalMac ferry at Uig on Skye.

Islanders are worried they will struggle to heat and power their homes and schools due to an impending supply problem, it has emerged.

The six-month closure of Uig harbour from October is set to affect fuel supplies to Scotland’s island communities.

And a major supplier has set up a hotline for worried locals – although the situation has been eased slightly by night-time transports.

Restrictions apply to transporting dangerous goods (such as LPG) by ferry, and the closure means that even fewer options are available to fuel supplier Gleaner.

Use of an alternate daytime sailing to transport LPG from Ullapool to Stornoway will not happen.

LPG is vital to life in the Hebrides.

MSP Alasdair Allan has expressed concern for “the islands’ homes, schools, hotels, airports and care homes” in what already promises to be a winter affected by “the soaring cost of living”.

MSP Alasdair Allan has said that he is “concerned” with the “interim arrangements” during the harbour’s closure.

Last week, Gleaner confirmed in talks with Mr Allan that night-time sailings would be implemented.

This compromise means that the Western Isles will remain supplied with fuel.

The company has warned, however, that transports will be more expensive and time consuming – leading to less journeys and longer waits for customers.

Mr Allan says that he has been “contacted by a number of concerned constituents” regarding the issue.

‘Numerous challenges’

Mr Allan says that it is “vital” that islanders can trust that LPG will “reliably arrive when needed”.

“Since March, I have been engaging with the Transport Minister to raise the numerous challenges of trying to combine the traffic from two ferries into one,” says Mr Allan.

He is “concerned in general about the interim arrangements” in place during the harbour’s closure.

‘Minimise any disruption’

Meanwhile, Gleaner has said that they “remain in dialogue with stakeholders to minimise any disruption to our customers.”

“We recognise that customers will be concerned about fuel supply over winter.”

In response, the company has set up a dedicated email account at westernisles@gleaner.co.uk.

David Todd, managing director of Gleaner Oils.

They “encourage any customers who have concerns regarding their supply” to get in touch.

Mr Allan’s and Gleaner’s statements come on the back of more concerns about ferry services to the Hebrides.

Earlier this week, a report was released that estimated that Uist businesses lost £648,000 when the Mallaig-Lochboisdale service was suspended in May due to repairs.

Responding to the report, Mr Allan said that “we desperately need to see improvements to our islands’ ferry services”.

