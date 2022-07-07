Young traditional musician Malin Lewis prepares for homecoming gig at Glenuig Hall

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Malin Lewis is looking forward to returning to Glenuig Hall for a performance as part of Scotland on Tour.

Performing under the stage name Malin Makes Music, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate plays a set of unique self-made two-octave smallpipes.

They grew up nearby on Eilean Shona in Moidart before moving to Skye and went on to become a finalist in BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2022.

On July 22, they will return to the area alongside acclaimed musicians Luc McNally on bouzouki and Sally Simpson on fiddle.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Glenuig Hall, especially since I grew up nearby, so it is a homecoming gig for me,” said Malin.

“We’ll perform an eclectic mix of my compositions along with some traditional music from Finland, Karelia and Bulgaria.

“I studied folk music at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, learning the tradition of the extinct Finnish bagpipes, so being able to play some traditional Finnish music here in Scotland will mean a lot to me.”

Scotland on tour

Scotland on Tour – which aims to support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry following the pandemic – features hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across the country.

Traditional band Heron Valley will also take to the stage at Glenuig Hall as part of the initiative, which hall manager Eoghan Carmichael is excited to be involved in.

He said: “It is so good to see this wonderful funding opportunity help to restart the local gig economy again.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome these new bands and young musicians to Glenuig Hall and look forward to welcoming our audiences also.”

You can see the full programme of Scotland on Tour events here.