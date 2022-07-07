Young traditional musician Malin Lewis prepares for homecoming gig at Glenuig Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Young traditional musician Malin Lewis prepares for homecoming gig at Glenuig Hall

By Lauren Robertson
July 7, 2022, 8:56 pm Updated: July 7, 2022, 8:57 pm
Malin Lewis will play at Glenuig Hall.
Malin Lewis will play at Glenuig Hall.

Malin Lewis is looking forward to returning to Glenuig Hall for a performance as part of Scotland on Tour.

Performing under the stage name Malin Makes Music, the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland graduate plays a set of unique self-made two-octave smallpipes.

They grew up nearby on Eilean Shona in Moidart before moving to Skye and went on to become a finalist in BBC Radio Scotland Young Traditional Musician 2022.

On July 22, they will return to the area alongside acclaimed musicians Luc McNally on bouzouki and Sally Simpson on fiddle.

“I’m really looking forward to playing at Glenuig Hall, especially since I grew up nearby, so it is a homecoming gig for me,” said Malin.

“We’ll perform an eclectic mix of my compositions along with some traditional music from Finland, Karelia and Bulgaria.

Posted by Malin makes Music on Thursday, 30 June 2022

“I studied folk music at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki, learning the tradition of the extinct Finnish bagpipes, so being able to play some traditional Finnish music here in Scotland will mean a lot to me.”

Scotland on tour

Scotland on Tour – which aims to support the recovery of Scotland’s live music industry following the pandemic – features hundreds of concerts and performances at much-loved arts centres, town halls and community venues across the country.

Traditional band Heron Valley will also take to the stage at Glenuig Hall as part of the initiative, which hall manager Eoghan Carmichael is excited to be involved in.

He said: “It is so good to see this wonderful funding opportunity help to restart the local gig economy again.

“We are delighted to be able to welcome these new bands and young musicians to Glenuig Hall and look forward to welcoming our audiences also.”

You can see the full programme of Scotland on Tour events here.

