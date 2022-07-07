Caley Thistle ‘win race to re-sign former attacker Daniel MacKay’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Caley Thistle ‘win race to re-sign former attacker Daniel MacKay’

By Ryan Cryle
July 7, 2022, 9:00 pm
Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers.
Daniel MacKay celebrates scoring against Raith Rovers for ICT.

Caley Thistle are set to re-sign former winger Daniel MacKay on a season-long loan from Hibs.

According to the Sun, Inverness have managed to fend off competition from fellow Championship outfits Raith Rovers and Ayr United, as well as relegated Dunfermline, for the 20-year-old attacker.

MacKay is a product of the ICT youth system, having made his first team debut at 16 before going on to shine for the Caley Jags, including setting the record as their youngest-ever league goalscorer.

In his two seasons before leaving the Highlands, MacKay made a combined 57 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

His form caught the eye of then-Hibs gaffer Jack Ross last summer, and the Edinburgh side paid an undisclosed fee for his services and handed him a four-year deal.

However, in a period of dugout turmoil at Easter Road where Ross was axed before rookie boss Shaun Maloney came in for a short period and was also sacked, MacKay has found opportunities to impress hard to come by.

He has only played twice in the Premiership for the Hibees over the last year, and spent the second half of last term on loan at the team who beat Inverness and others to the Championship title – Kilmarnock.

MacKay made 12 appearances during Killie’s run-in, but he is not expected to be part of new Hibs boss Lee Johnson’s plans for the coming term following a summer the manager has spent rebuilding his squad, and it looks like Billy Dodds has won the battle to bring him back north ahead of ICT’s season-opener in the League Cup at Kelty Hearts on Saturday.

 

