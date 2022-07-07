Caley Thistle ‘win race to re-sign former attacker Daniel MacKay’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Caley Thistle are set to re-sign former winger Daniel MacKay on a season-long loan from Hibs.

According to the Sun, Inverness have managed to fend off competition from fellow Championship outfits Raith Rovers and Ayr United, as well as relegated Dunfermline, for the 20-year-old attacker.

MacKay is a product of the ICT youth system, having made his first team debut at 16 before going on to shine for the Caley Jags, including setting the record as their youngest-ever league goalscorer.

In his two seasons before leaving the Highlands, MacKay made a combined 57 appearances across all competitions, scoring 12 goals.

His form caught the eye of then-Hibs gaffer Jack Ross last summer, and the Edinburgh side paid an undisclosed fee for his services and handed him a four-year deal.

However, in a period of dugout turmoil at Easter Road where Ross was axed before rookie boss Shaun Maloney came in for a short period and was also sacked, MacKay has found opportunities to impress hard to come by.

He has only played twice in the Premiership for the Hibees over the last year, and spent the second half of last term on loan at the team who beat Inverness and others to the Championship title – Kilmarnock.

MacKay made 12 appearances during Killie’s run-in, but he is not expected to be part of new Hibs boss Lee Johnson’s plans for the coming term following a summer the manager has spent rebuilding his squad, and it looks like Billy Dodds has won the battle to bring him back north ahead of ICT’s season-opener in the League Cup at Kelty Hearts on Saturday.