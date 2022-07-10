ANALYSIS: Ross McCrorie can fill attacking midfield void opened up by exit of Bologna-bound Lewis Ferguson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

ANALYSIS: Ross McCrorie can fill attacking midfield void opened up by exit of Bologna-bound Lewis Ferguson

By Sean Wallace
July 10, 2022, 6:00 pm Updated: July 10, 2022, 6:02 pm
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez is congratulated by Dante Polvara
Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez is congratulated by Dante Polvara

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie can bring the attacking spark to midfield following the imminent exit of Lewis Ferguson to Bologna.

The Dons have accepted a £3 million bid from Italian Serie A club Bologna for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Ferguson was absent from the squad in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup victory against League One Peterhead at Balmoor.

Midfielder McCrorie posed a concerted attacking threat in the Group A game and went close to netting on a number of occasions.

McCrorie hit the bar, fizzed a shot inches wide and had a goal chalked off against the Blue Toon.

Aberdeen’s top performer on a day where they edged past the part-timers, McCrorie drove forward and also delivered key passes to instigate attacks.

Scotland international Ferguson is set to fly out to Italy to undergo a medical after Bologna met the Dons’ valuation for the midfielder.

Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson celebrates after scoring to make it 2-1 against Hibs.

Ramadani will fill Fergie void

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed Albanian international Ylber Ramadani is a direct replacement for Ferguson.

He signed Ramadani from MTK Budapest in the knowledge Ferguson was likely to exit Pittodrie in the summer transfer window.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan and Wigan Athletic’s Jamie McGrath are still summer signing targets.

Ferguson will bid to emulate fellow Scotland cap Aaron Hickey who moved from Hearts to Bologna for £1.5m in September 2020.

Hickey recently signed for Premier League Brentford in an £18m transfer.

Post-Ferguson, the Reds’ midfield will have strength in depth with McCrorie, £100,000 summer signing Ramadani, Connor Barron and Dante Polvara.

Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart leads out the team against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup.

Ramadani finally arrives in Aberdeen

One out, one in. As one international midfielder readies to exit another arrived at Pittodrie.

Albanian international Ramadani has finally arrived in the Granite City.

Ramadani was signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on June 8 and will finally train with the Dons for the first time on Monday..

Brexit red tape delayed his arrival at Pittodrie as his visa application was drawn out.

Peterhead’s Ola Adeyamo and Aberdeen’s Liam Scales tussle in the air in the Premier Sports Cup group tie.

Ramadani, 26, is a battling defensive midfielder who will break down attacks, bring  balance, physicality and drive to the team.

So despite his delayed arrival Aberdeen will still need to fill that attacking spark left by Ferguson – and McCrorie is the solution.

McCrorie netted just once in 39 appearances last season. The onus will be on him to deliver far more from midfield in the new campaign.

Ferguson netted 16 times for the Dons last season.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez scores to make it 2-0 against Peterhead.

Five competitive debuts for Dons

The team that started against Peterhead was evident of the summer overhaul undertaken by boss Jim Goodwin.

Five players made their competitive debuts for the Dons – four summer signings (Anthony Stewart, Kelle Roos, Jayden Richardson and Liam Scales) as well as rising teen star Mason Hancock.

Teen defender Hancock came in for an Aberdeen competitive debut against Peterhead as Jack MacKenzie was was ruled out with a thigh injury.

MacKenzie is set to return to training early in the week.

Hancock, 19, was solid at left-back but his debut only lasted 35 minutes as he had to come off injured and was replaced by Marley Watkins.

Aberdeen’s Mason Hancock receives treatment during the Premier Sports Cup clash at Peterhead.

Teen Hancock slotted in at left-back in a defensive four comprising Liam Scales (left centre-back), Anthony Stewart (right centre-back) and Jayden Richardson (right-back).

New captain Stewart leads out Dons

Newly-appointed captain Stewart, a summer signing following the expiration of his contract at Wycombe Wanderers, led the Reds out in the first game of the new season.

Stewart, 29, replaced keeper Joe Lewis as captain.

Dutch keeper Roos, a summer signing from Derby County, started in goal ahead of Lewis.

Roos was largely untroubled until pulling off a vital diving save in the 58th minute to push a superb strike from Ryan Dow.

The Dons played a 4-2-3-1 with McCrorie  and Dante Polvara the holding midfield two.

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez celebrates after making it 1-0 against Peterhead in the Premier Sports Cup.

Jonny Hayes (left), Vicente Besuijen (central) and Matty Kennedy (right) were an attacking three behind two goal striker Christian Ramirez.

McCrorie rattled the bar early on with a long range drive.

Then keeper Jack Newman denied the Dons in the 34th minute when produced a superb diving save to block a 12 yard Ramirez strike.

Aberdeen had McCrorie goal disallowed late in the first half for a foul during the build up.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the Premier Sports Cup defeat of Peterhead.

Christian Ramirez second half double

In the 58th minute Roos pushed a superb drive from Dow wide for a corner.

From the resultant corner Scales cleared a Paul Dixon header off the line.

Aberdeen made the breakthrough in the 62nd when Matty Kennedy was brought down by Jack Brown.

Striker Ramirez comfortably slotted home from the spot.

In the 74th minute Ramirez made it 2-0 when he met a Watkins cross to head home.

Dons signings summer 2022

[[title]]

[[text]]

