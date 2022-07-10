ANALYSIS: Ross McCrorie can fill attacking midfield void opened up by exit of Bologna-bound Lewis Ferguson

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen midfielder Ross McCrorie can bring the attacking spark to midfield following the imminent exit of Lewis Ferguson to Bologna.

The Dons have accepted a £3 million bid from Italian Serie A club Bologna for the 22-year-old midfielder.

Ferguson was absent from the squad in the 2-0 Premier Sports Cup victory against League One Peterhead at Balmoor.

Midfielder McCrorie posed a concerted attacking threat in the Group A game and went close to netting on a number of occasions.

McCrorie hit the bar, fizzed a shot inches wide and had a goal chalked off against the Blue Toon.

Aberdeen’s top performer on a day where they edged past the part-timers, McCrorie drove forward and also delivered key passes to instigate attacks.

Scotland international Ferguson is set to fly out to Italy to undergo a medical after Bologna met the Dons’ valuation for the midfielder.

Ramadani will fill Fergie void

Dons boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed Albanian international Ylber Ramadani is a direct replacement for Ferguson.

He signed Ramadani from MTK Budapest in the knowledge Ferguson was likely to exit Pittodrie in the summer transfer window.

Wolves midfielder Connor Ronan and Wigan Athletic’s Jamie McGrath are still summer signing targets.

Ferguson will bid to emulate fellow Scotland cap Aaron Hickey who moved from Hearts to Bologna for £1.5m in September 2020.

Hickey recently signed for Premier League Brentford in an £18m transfer.

Post-Ferguson, the Reds’ midfield will have strength in depth with McCrorie, £100,000 summer signing Ramadani, Connor Barron and Dante Polvara.

Ramadani finally arrives in Aberdeen

One out, one in. As one international midfielder readies to exit another arrived at Pittodrie.

Albanian international Ramadani has finally arrived in the Granite City.

Ramadani was signed from Hungarian club MTK Budapest on June 8 and will finally train with the Dons for the first time on Monday..

Brexit red tape delayed his arrival at Pittodrie as his visa application was drawn out.

Ramadani, 26, is a battling defensive midfielder who will break down attacks, bring balance, physicality and drive to the team.

So despite his delayed arrival Aberdeen will still need to fill that attacking spark left by Ferguson – and McCrorie is the solution.

McCrorie netted just once in 39 appearances last season. The onus will be on him to deliver far more from midfield in the new campaign.

Ferguson netted 16 times for the Dons last season.

Five competitive debuts for Dons

The team that started against Peterhead was evident of the summer overhaul undertaken by boss Jim Goodwin.

Five players made their competitive debuts for the Dons – four summer signings (Anthony Stewart, Kelle Roos, Jayden Richardson and Liam Scales) as well as rising teen star Mason Hancock.

Teen defender Hancock came in for an Aberdeen competitive debut against Peterhead as Jack MacKenzie was was ruled out with a thigh injury.

MacKenzie is set to return to training early in the week.

Hancock, 19, was solid at left-back but his debut only lasted 35 minutes as he had to come off injured and was replaced by Marley Watkins.

Teen Hancock slotted in at left-back in a defensive four comprising Liam Scales (left centre-back), Anthony Stewart (right centre-back) and Jayden Richardson (right-back).

New captain Stewart leads out Dons

Newly-appointed captain Stewart, a summer signing following the expiration of his contract at Wycombe Wanderers, led the Reds out in the first game of the new season.

Stewart, 29, replaced keeper Joe Lewis as captain.

Dutch keeper Roos, a summer signing from Derby County, started in goal ahead of Lewis.

Roos was largely untroubled until pulling off a vital diving save in the 58th minute to push a superb strike from Ryan Dow.

The Dons played a 4-2-3-1 with McCrorie and Dante Polvara the holding midfield two.

Jonny Hayes (left), Vicente Besuijen (central) and Matty Kennedy (right) were an attacking three behind two goal striker Christian Ramirez.

McCrorie rattled the bar early on with a long range drive.

Then keeper Jack Newman denied the Dons in the 34th minute when produced a superb diving save to block a 12 yard Ramirez strike.

Aberdeen had McCrorie goal disallowed late in the first half for a foul during the build up.

Christian Ramirez second half double

In the 58th minute Roos pushed a superb drive from Dow wide for a corner.

From the resultant corner Scales cleared a Paul Dixon header off the line.

Aberdeen made the breakthrough in the 62nd when Matty Kennedy was brought down by Jack Brown.

Striker Ramirez comfortably slotted home from the spot.

In the 74th minute Ramirez made it 2-0 when he met a Watkins cross to head home.