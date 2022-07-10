Clan Grant invites members from other clans to join annual march at Abernethy Highland Games

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Clan Grant is inviting members from other clans across the Highlands to join in its annual march at Abernethy Highland Games.

The march is one of the most memorable moments of the day as Clan Grant enters the games behind the pipe bands.

This year’s event will be held on Saturday August 13 in Nethy Bridge and will be a celebration of the games’ return after the pandemic.

Clan Grant wants to emphasise the fact that it has never just been about those with the Grant name alone, but instead celebrating a shared Highland heritage.

To do this, it will this year invite those living in Strathspey, Glen Moriston and all other historic clan lands to march with them.

Participants are encouraged to wear a kilt, tartan skirt or trews if they can and to meet at Nethy Bridge Hotel at 12.15pm on the day of the games.

Anyone who is unable to attend their own clan or society gatherings this year is also welcome to join.