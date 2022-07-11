Western Isles residents warned about surge in telephone scams targeting islands

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Western Isles residents warned about surge in telephone scams targeting islands

By Ross Hempseed
July 11, 2022, 4:39 pm Updated: July 11, 2022, 6:47 pm
Islanders are being warned by Western Isles Council following a surge in phone scams.

Telephone scams, which the council say, now appear so complex that they come off as genuine are putting residents at risk for falling for them.

Telephone scams, which the council say, now appear so complex that they come off as genuine are putting residents at risk for falling for them.

Advice issued on the the council’s Facebook page CnES Consumer and Environmental Services warns against entering into an expensive contract while on the phone.

Some key things that should alert you to a scam is the use of generic greetings, use of urgency in their language and asking for personal information.

You should never reveal personal information such as bank details to anyone over the phone. This is not common practice.

Stay #ScamAware – our #ScamShare Spotlight animation looks at common doorstep scams and how to avoid them 👇Find out more at https://www.tsscot.co.uk/priority-areas/doorstep-scammers/

Posted by Trading Standards Scotland on Wednesday, 22 June 2022

Jay Moran from Trading Standards at Western Isles Council, said: “Please share the pages with your friends and local groups on Facebook – to help prevent islanders from becoming the victims of scams.

“We will post information to help warn and protect people from the latest scams and there have been many reports of telephone scams taking place over recent weeks.

“Scams and frauds can end up happening to anyone and at any point in their life, as these criminals may use sophisticated techniques to appear genuine. It is not your fault.

“Take time to think and don’t be afraid to say no thank you and then do your own research on the product or service offered and make an informed decision on whether you actually wanted it in the first place”.

To find out more about how to avoid being scammed visit our handy guide.

