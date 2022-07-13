Free ferry travel for Ukraine refugees aboard CalMac – but only for 48 hours

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Free ferry travel for Ukraine refugees aboard CalMac – but only for 48 hours

By Louise Glen
July 13, 2022, 6:04 pm Updated: July 13, 2022, 6:05 pm
CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond described it as a 'small initiative'.
CalMac is showing its support to people fleeing from the conflict in the Ukraine by offering free ferry travel to Ukrainian refugees.

In order to support the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme, refugees will be provided with free sailings by ferry operator CalMac – when travelling within 48 hours of their arrival to the UK.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: “This small initiative aims to make what is already a very difficult time that little bit easier for those affected by this conflict.”

How much will Ukraine refugees save?

A passenger ferry single ticket to Mull costs £3.90, to Tiree £11.45, to Barra £15.90 and to Stornoway £10.25.

The ferry operator said the free travel offer will not affect passengers who are already booked onto sailings or have priority travel.

If a sailing is full, then those using the offer will be booked onto the next one, if space allows.

Full details of the initiative are available on the CalMac website HERE.

What are the CalMac rules?

  • Customer(s) must have arrived in the UK within the last 48 hours.
  • Customer(s) must show proof of arrival at the port by showing their passport stamp and/or boarding card/flight, train or bus ticket etc (one method of proof is enough).
  • Tickets will be issued on a turn up and go basis across all routes.
  • The free tickets are for both vehicles and/or foot passengers.
  • There is no limit to how many one individual can buy; however proof of arrival must be shown for all individuals (e.g. if it’s a family travelling).
  • If the UK host is travelling with the customer, they will pay the normal fare.
  • There’s no limit to how many times a customer can travel, as long it’s still within the first 48-hour period.
  • The initiative will run from July 2022 to July 2023 (with the possibility to amend dependant on use).

