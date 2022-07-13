Free ferry travel for Ukraine refugees aboard CalMac – but only for 48 hours

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

CalMac is showing its support to people fleeing from the conflict in the Ukraine by offering free ferry travel to Ukrainian refugees.

In order to support the UK Government’s Homes for Ukraine Scheme, refugees will be provided with free sailings by ferry operator CalMac – when travelling within 48 hours of their arrival to the UK.

CalMac managing director Robbie Drummond said: “This small initiative aims to make what is already a very difficult time that little bit easier for those affected by this conflict.”

How much will Ukraine refugees save?

A passenger ferry single ticket to Mull costs £3.90, to Tiree £11.45, to Barra £15.90 and to Stornoway £10.25.

The ferry operator said the free travel offer will not affect passengers who are already booked onto sailings or have priority travel.

If a sailing is full, then those using the offer will be booked onto the next one, if space allows.

What are the CalMac rules?

Customer(s) must have arrived in the UK within the last 48 hours.

Customer(s) must show proof of arrival at the port by showing their passport stamp and/or boarding card/flight, train or bus ticket etc (one method of proof is enough).

Tickets will be issued on a turn up and go basis across all routes.

The free tickets are for both vehicles and/or foot passengers.

There is no limit to how many one individual can buy; however proof of arrival must be shown for all individuals (e.g. if it’s a family travelling).

If the UK host is travelling with the customer, they will pay the normal fare.

There’s no limit to how many times a customer can travel, as long it’s still within the first 48-hour period.

The initiative will run from July 2022 to July 2023 (with the possibility to amend dependant on use).