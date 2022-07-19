Alness High Street to close for one night next month for footbridge repairs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The High Street in Alness will be closed for one night next month while repairs are carried out on the Averon footbridge.

Highland Council announced the B817 will be closed from 8pm on Monday, August 15 to 5am the next day at the bridge over the River Averon.

During the closure there will be no access for traffic, with it being diverted via the A9.

A walkway will remain open on the road bridge for pedestrians, however the local authority said it may be necessary to temporarily close it for up to 15 minutes at a time to allow for work to be safely carried out.

A temporary prop to support the footbridge will be installed during the works, with temporary traffic lights being removed once it is complete.

Following the temporary installation, the council said that a more permanent solution will need to be developed, with a range of options being considered, including the complete replacement of the bridge.

It is hoped the permanent repairs to the Alness feature will be done in 2023.