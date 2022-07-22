A82 to partially close for bridge repairs near Laggan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
A82 to partially close for bridge repairs near Laggan

By Michelle Henderson
July 22, 2022, 8:12 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 10:14 pm
The northbound lane of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road will be closed next month for essential bridge repairs.

Bear Scotland will undertake a programme of repair works on both Choilich Bridge and Ceannside Three Bridge south of Laggan.

The works, which are being conducted on behalf of Transport Scotland, are scheduled to begin from August 1 between 8am and 5pm for a period of two weeks.

No works are planned to take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Protecting Scotland’s bridges

Engineers from Bear Scotland will remove the existing damaged section of the concrete parapet from Choilich Bridge before undertaking concrete repairs to the underside of the bridge.

Measures will also be implemented to address scour before it adversely affects the crossing.

Work on site will begin on August 1 for a period of five days.

For the first three days, the northbound lane of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road will be closed during the day with temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy in place.

Overnight, the convoy will be removed but the temporary traffic lights will remain and a 30mph speed limit will be in place.

On the final two days of the works, the northbound lane will remain closed with temporary traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit in place.

Keeping Ceannside Three Bridge in working condition

The works on Choilich Bridge will be followed by improvements to Ceannside Three Bridge.

Repairs will be made to the concrete beams under the bridge deck to ensure it remains safe and in working condition.

Engineers will be onsite from 8am on Monday, August 8 for five days.

During the course of the works, the northbound lane will remain closed with temporary traffic lights used to manage traffic flow in the area.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “These essential repairs to the Choilich Bridge and Ceannside Three Bridge on the A82 will ensure the structures remain in a safe working condition.”

