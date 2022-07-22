A82 to partially close for bridge repairs near Laggan

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The northbound lane of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road will be closed next month for essential bridge repairs.

Bear Scotland will undertake a programme of repair works on both Choilich Bridge and Ceannside Three Bridge south of Laggan.

The works, which are being conducted on behalf of Transport Scotland, are scheduled to begin from August 1 between 8am and 5pm for a period of two weeks.

No works are planned to take place on Saturday or Sunday.

Protecting Scotland’s bridges

Engineers from Bear Scotland will remove the existing damaged section of the concrete parapet from Choilich Bridge before undertaking concrete repairs to the underside of the bridge.

Measures will also be implemented to address scour before it adversely affects the crossing.

Work on site will begin on August 1 for a period of five days.

For the first three days, the northbound lane of the A82 Inverness to Fort William road will be closed during the day with temporary traffic lights with a 10mph convoy in place.

Overnight, the convoy will be removed but the temporary traffic lights will remain and a 30mph speed limit will be in place.

On the final two days of the works, the northbound lane will remain closed with temporary traffic lights and a 30mph speed limit in place.

Keeping Ceannside Three Bridge in working condition

The works on Choilich Bridge will be followed by improvements to Ceannside Three Bridge.

Repairs will be made to the concrete beams under the bridge deck to ensure it remains safe and in working condition.

Engineers will be onsite from 8am on Monday, August 8 for five days.

During the course of the works, the northbound lane will remain closed with temporary traffic lights used to manage traffic flow in the area.

Eddie Ross, Bear Scotland’s north west representative said: “These essential repairs to the Choilich Bridge and Ceannside Three Bridge on the A82 will ensure the structures remain in a safe working condition.”