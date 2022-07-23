New trailer released ahead of Shetland season seven

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fans of the hit BBC crime drama Shetland are getting their first look at season seven in a brand-new trailer.

Shetland will return to screens on August 10.

The latest installment will see Douglas Henshall make his final appearance as DI Jimmy Perez.

The Scots actor revealed he was bowing out of the series after nine years to explore other acting opportunities.

With just a matter of weeks to go until Shetland returns, the BBC is giving audience members their first insight into what’s to come through the release of a new trailer.

A new image has also been unveiled ahead of the new series.

Putting Shetland on the map

Shetland is based on the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

The drama follows DI Jimmy Perez and his team as they investigate crimes within the close-knit community of Shetland.

The six-part series, written by David Kane, Paul Logue and Denise Paul, will see the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man.

The investigation draws Perez into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an “unimaginable threat to the community.”

The popular drama has already been renewed for an eighth season in 2023, with a new lead and further casting to be announced.

The new series, for which an air date has yet to be set, will feature series regulars such as Alison O’Donnell (Tosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Mark Bonnar (Duncan) and Anne Kidd (Cora). It will also see the return of Julie Graham as Procurator Fiscal Rhona Kelly.

Filming for the eighth installment will commence from Spring next year in locations across Scotland and on the Shetland Isles.

Shetland season seven will return to BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland on Wednesday, August 10.