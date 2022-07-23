New trailer released ahead of Shetland season seven

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Highlands & Islands

New trailer released ahead of Shetland season seven

By Michelle Henderson
July 23, 2022, 3:05 pm Updated: July 23, 2022, 4:57 pm
A new image and a new trailer have ben released ahead of the start of Shetland season seven. Pictured by Mark Mainz.

Fans of the hit BBC crime drama Shetland are getting their first look at season seven in a brand-new trailer.

Shetland will return to screens on August 10.

The latest installment will see Douglas Henshall make his final appearance as DI Jimmy Perez.

The Scots actor revealed he was bowing out of the series after nine years to explore other acting opportunities.

With just a matter of weeks to go until Shetland returns, the BBC is giving audience members their first insight into what’s to come through the release of a new trailer.

A new image has also been unveiled ahead of the new series.

Putting Shetland on the map

Shetland is based on the award-winning novels by crime writer Ann Cleeves.

The drama follows DI Jimmy Perez and his team as they investigate crimes within the close-knit community of Shetland.

The six-part series, written by David Kane, Paul Logue and Denise Paul, will see the team investigate the mysterious disappearance of a vulnerable young man.

The investigation draws Perez into the secret past of a family new to Shetland, revealing an “unimaginable threat to the community.”

First look at Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez in the new series of Shetland – which will be his last.

The popular drama has already been renewed for an eighth season in 2023, with a new lead and further casting to be announced.

The new series, for which an air date has yet to be set, will feature series regulars such as Alison O’Donnell (Tosh), Steven Robertson (Sandy), Mark Bonnar (Duncan) and Anne Kidd (Cora). It will also see the return of Julie Graham as Procurator Fiscal Rhona Kelly.

Filming for the eighth installment will commence from Spring next year in locations across Scotland and on the Shetland Isles.

Shetland season seven will return to BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Scotland on Wednesday, August 10.

